QUINCY — The Quincy Humane Society flipped their calendar around for 2021, with the traditionally-autumn Mutt Strut event landing Saturday morning in Wavering Park.
Sporadic light rain didn’t stop dogs and their people from coming out to walk a one-mile circuit around Wavering and Moorman parks. Estimates put the total registrations at over 150 participants signing up, though there were still some late-comers after the walk kicked off.
Pilar Brumbaugh, the humane society’s community relations director, said the organization was very pleased with the turnout for the 27th annual Mutt Strut.
“Being one of our largest fundraising events of the year, we were hopeful for a great turn out and our wish was granted,” Brumbaugh said.
While the overall numbers were lower than in previous years, a lot of circumstances came in to play that still led the Quincy Humane Society to call it a success.
“We put all of this together in about a month,” Reggie Freel said. Freel is the executive director of the Humane Society, taking over from long-serving director Sally Westerhoff in July 2020. “We’ve had a great response from people registering, and an even better response from our sponsors.”
With restrictions that have been in place for more than a year, Freel said she thinks having an outdoor event let people feel safe while still offering a chance to come together with others in a group event.
Starting the morning off with a blessing of the pets before stepping off for the one mile walk. Hoagie, the new Adams County courtroom facility dog was a guest of honor, escorted by Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Keck. Author Tracy Schlepphorst brought the star of several of her books, Ripley the Wonder Dog, to help support the shelter’s event.
“We’re grateful for all the support from our sponsors, vendors, participants, and volunteers,” Brumbaugh said. “It was a quick turnaround, as the decision to host this event was only made a little over a month ago. I think it goes to show that the love people have for animals and loyalty our community has for our organization is still going strong.”
Freel said she was concerned the weather would drive down the participation, but she felt the event had an excellent turnout.
“With all the circumstance that we’ve been dealing with, it’s just been awesome,” she said.
The dogs that came out to the park were varied from tiny, palm-sized pets to 100-plus-pound Great Danes. They all seemed as eager as their owners to be able to socialize once again.
The 2020 Mutt Strut was held as a virtual event, while the FurBall casino-themed evening scheduled for last March was one of the earliest events to announce cancellation. That event is back on the calendar for this fall, scheduled to take place in October, completing the trade with the Mutt Strut.
Freel said she hopes things stay on the right track to keep events from being postponed again. She said the Quincy Humane Society is planning to return to they roster of events as the years moves forward.
“It’s good to be back,” Freel said.