QUINCY — Paul Womack moved giant panels into place on the south side of the Jackson-Lincoln Pool Complex pool house. Ten, 4-foot-wide panels were being installed to make one complete mural paying tribute to the late Ben Bumbry.
Womack's daughter, Jaycie Womack Spake, created the work for the pool.
"This was a big project in more ways than one," Spake said. "The size of the mural itself is huge but the impact I know it will make on the community is even bigger. I heard many stories about Ben Bumbry and how much he meant to everyone. He was a huge part of Jackson-Lincoln Pool and keeping that memory alive through art at the swimming complex is so amazing. I take great pride in that. I hope that the essence of who Ben was as a person is apparent when you look at this wall and I hope it gives people inspiration to carry on his legacy as I know he is greatly missed."
Spake, a graduate of Kansas City Art Institute, said she designed the work based on the music that Ben Bumbry and the Messengers were known for.
"It's the jazz, and the movement that you feel when you listen to jazz," she said. "But even more than that, the colors, the colors are very moody, with a lot of blues."
Spake said when the Jackson-Lincoln Pool were looking at options, they originally wanted to paint directly onto the wall. The porous surface made that a challenge, but Spake found a way to work around that.
Using treated plywood panels, Spake broke the full piece into 10 sections. Each section was painted using exterior paint that will hold up exposed to the environment. Once the installation was finished and touch-ups were complete, the panels would be sealed to make the finish more durable and easier to repair in the event of damage or vandalism.
"The mural is a celebration of the legacy of a community leader, a musician and a visionary," Laura Sievert, Arts Quincy Executive Director, said. "The mural is also part of Arts Quincy’s mission to bring the arts to all areas of our community. Public art beautifies, unifies and inspires, and it’s a terrific way to celebrate the legacy of Ben Bumbry and his enormous contributions at Jackson-Lincoln Pool."
The mural is a public art initiative through Arts Quincy and is the final collaboration for 2022 between the organization and the Jackson-Lincoln Pool. Support for this project was provided by a local donor.
Spake said she has more work lined up. The Jackson-Lincoln Pool has already talked to her about more murals in the pool's locker rooms, and she has work coming up at the Yum Factory in Quincy.
"There's always something going on in the community," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.