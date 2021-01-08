QUINCY — The preservation and promotion of Quincy’s Lorenzo Bull Park, including the Italianate house from the 1850s and the 4 acres of grounds at 15th and Maine streets, will be the task of a new charitable organization.
Born from a meeting in 2018 to help promote and care for the park, the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House have announced the formation of a 13-member governing board and their establishment as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
The house and park are currently maintained and controlled by a collaboration between the Women’s City Club and the Quincy Park District. Along with these organizations, the coach house on the south side of the property is home to the Quincy Art Center.
Irene Huff is the first president of the new group. She said one thing they’re working on is the identity of the property. With the Women’s City Club calling the Lorenzo Bull House home for so long, people often just refer to the whole property as the club. One of the tasks the group will work on is educating the community on the history of the House.
Huff also said that some smaller work has already started on the property.
“We’ve some small things already, and we’re looking at some repairs to the porch,” Huff said.
The group is looking at other work that needs to be done, including some roof repairs.
Another project Huff talked about is working on restoring the grounds to something closer to the way it once was. This would include a fountain and garden that were once a part of the property.
With the house and facilities being closed to the public due to the ongoing pandemic, Huff said the group has been meeting virtually rather than in person. But that hasn’t stopped them from pushing ahead with plans for the future.
“We’ve been working on plans for our first major event” for fundraising, Huff said. That’s currently being planned for sometime in 2022.
The Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House doesn’t see its task as taking over from either the Women’s City Club or the Park District. Instead, they plan on working together in a three-way association with the goal of restoring the home, not just maintaining it. Future plans include tours and educational events, as well as making the entire property more community-friendly overall.