QUINCY — The Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has released a new self-guided tour showcasing some of the unique architectural points of interest around the city.
Dubbed “Abundant Architecture,” the printed guide is a handbook to 48 properties, including 18 that are a part of the walking tour of the East End Historic District. The tour starts at the Villa Kathrine, Quincy’s Mediterranean castle, and ends at the Mid-Modern structure of the Quincy Regional Airport.
In between those, tour-goers will find a boat club moved by barge, a mansion with a basement bowling alley, and a Lustron pre-fabricated enameled steel home.
Lori Tuttle, marketing manager for QACVB, said the tour was designed to highlight the variety of architectural styles found throughout the city.
“We’re excited to offer an enlightening new piece showcasing our architectural heritage. Visitors are always floored by the sheer quantity of beautifully maintained homes we have around every corner of the city,” Tuttle said.
The “Abundant Architecture” guide is available for download at seequincy.com. Physical copies can be picked up at the Villa Kathrine tourist information center at 532 Gardner Expressway in Quincy or may be requested by calling 800-978-4748.