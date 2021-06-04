QUINCY — The Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau have introduced a new, self-guided driving tour to explore the first three decades in Quincy’s history.
Stops on the Gateway City Guide tour include the Women’s City Club, John Wood Mansion, the Dr. Richard Eells house, and Woodland Cemetery. In total, the tour has 20 stops to share information on the history of the Gem City.
Lori Tuttle, marketing manager for the QACVB, said the guide is a way for both visitors and residents to learn about events that shaped Quincy.
“We are honored to offer a driving tour that shares Quincy’s early history as the community was being formed and as it related to the world at large in that era,” Tuttle said. “We hope visitors enjoy learning of our past in an updated way today.”
The Gateway City Guide is available to be picked up at the Villa Kathrine tourist information center, or by calling 800-978-4748. The Guide can also be downloaded from the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau at seequincy.com.