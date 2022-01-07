Nineteen QHS students selected for All-State music programs

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — In the fall of 2021, more than 10,000 students from elementary, junior high, and high schools throughout the state participated in a virtual audition program for the Illinois Music Education Association's district festivals. More than 7,000 of the auditioning students were selected for the festivals celebrating student musicians in bands, orchestras, choruses, and jazz ensembles.
Students in grades 10-12 who participated in the ILMEA district festivals are also eligible to be selected for the Association's All-State Student Programs. This year, 1,500 students were selected for the All-State Programs, taking place Jan. 26-29 in Peoria, Ill.
In addition to the performing ensembles, this group also includes students who applied for and were accepted into the Future Music Educators Seminar for those students interested in pursuing careers as professional music educators, and students who entered the ILMEA Composition Contest and were selected to participate in the Composition Track. This is a unique and exciting track of events designed for exceptional students who are working in the areas of traditional composition, remix, singer/songwriter and other areas of music writing and production.
Among the 1,500 students selected for the ILMEA All-State Programs were 19 Quincy Senior High Blue Devils. QHS has one of the highest number of students selected throughout the state of Ill.
QHS students selected for the All-State Programs are: Zoe Agrimonti, viola, a junior and daughter of Tony and Karen Agrimonti, selected to the All-State Orchestra; Garrett Embree, tuba, a junior and son of Kent and Denise Embree, selected to the All-State Orchestra; Eric Gottman, bass, a senior and son of Kevin and Gayle Gottman, selected to the Honors Chorus; Isabella Gree, soprano I, a junior and daughter of Rev. Jeff and Rachel Green, selected to the All-State Chorus; Cole Herman, trumpet, a senior and son of Karl and Michelle Herman, selected to the All-State Orchestra; Courtney Johnson, alto I, a senior and daughter of Doug and Debbie Johnson, selected to the Honors Chorus; Landon Kanauss, bass I, a senior and son of Alan and Lori Kanauss, selected to the Honors Chorus; Nathanial Lawler, violin, a senior and son of Jay and Lisa Lawler, selected to the All-State Orchestra; Clara Louthan, alto II, a junior and daughter of Jimmie and Julie Louthan, selected to the All-State Chorus; Madison McClain, soprano II, a senior and the daughter of Brad McClain, selected to the Honors Chorus; Maximilian Miller, bass, a junior and the son of Jillian and Cole Miller, selected to the All-State Orchestra; Sierra Miller, French horn, a sophomore and daughter of Toby and Amanda Miller, selected to the All-State Orchestra; Cshentella Oliver, alto, a senior and daughter of Angela Classen and Curtis Oliver selected to the All-State Chorus; Ethan Rodgers, cello, a sophomore and son of Chad and Kathleen Rodgers, selected to the All-State Orchestra; Caleb Schinderling, percussion, a senior and son of Jon and Carla Schinderling, selected to the All-State Band; Elaina Smith, bassoon, a sophomore and daughter of Matt and Clare Smith, selected to the All-State Band; Donovan Spencer, percussion, a senior and son of Brian and Adair Spencer, selected to the All-State Orchestra; Beck Steinke, trombone, a senior and son of Jody and Molly Steinke, selected to the All-State Orchestra; and Preston Trinh, violin, a sophomore and son of Linh Nguyen and Anthony Trinh, selected to the All-State Orchestra.
Students in the performing ensembles represent the best student musicians in Illinois as they come together to present a series of All-State Concerts. On January 28, the 2022 Jazz Night Concert will feature vocal and instrumental jazz ensembles, followed by the All-State Elementary Chorus Concert, the All-State Concert and the Honors Concerts January 29. Each of these ensembles will be led by distinguished conductors and educators from across the country.
The All-State Student Programs run concurrently with the Illinois Music Education Conference, the premier professional development opportunity for music educators in Illinois. This event brings over 12,000 students, educators, parents and music education industry vendors to the Peoria Civic Center to celebrate and promote music education in Illinois.
For more information on the Illinois Music Education Association and opportunities for student musicians and music educators, please visit ilmea.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.