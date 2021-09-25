QUINCY — Oktoberfest returned to York Street outside the Dick Brothers Brewery on Saturday, a little earlier than usual.
Previous iterations of the Rotary Club of Quincy’s celebration were held the second weekend of October, but the last weekend of September is more in line with the tradition German festival.
One of the features of this year’s Oktoberfest was the sneak-preview of the new Ratskeller bar in a portion of the Dick Brothers Brewery.
“There are a few things we need to finish up,” Bret Austin said on Saturday. “A bit of crown molding, some purse-hooks under the bar. Just the little touches.”
The bar is planning an official opening in October, but drinks and appetizer-type foods were available during Oktoberfest.
Eddie Korosa & The Boys from Illinois provided early entertainment on the main stage, leading the crowd through traditions like the ever-popular “Chicken Dance” and German cheers and toasts. The party carried on with The Gentleman on stage, playing a collection of party-favorite rock numbers.
A returning favorite this year was the 0.2K Beer and Brat Dash. The not-so-grueling event features participants making their way along York Street from Ninth to the stage at Tenth and then returning. On the first leg, an Oktoberfest stein of beer or non-alcoholic beverage is emptied, while a brat and bun are eaten on the way back.
The first heat of the day, at 3 p.m., was won handily by Chase Sade.
“I honestly thought it would be more of a race,” Sade said with a laugh after winning the fun event.
The party carried into the evening, shutting down around 10 p.m. Just as Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau director Holly Cain said about the change in the date, the weather remained on the comfortable side throughout the event.
While details weren’t set in stone yet, Austin said there are already plans being made to increase the attraction for 2022’s Oktoberfest.