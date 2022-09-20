Rotary Club Oktoberfest

Chase Sade took the run-away victory in the 3 p.m. heat of the 2021 0.2K Beer and Brat Dash. The Dash returns on Saturday at the Rotary Club’s ninth annual Oktoberfest.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Rotary Club of Quincy returns to York Street on Saturday with the ninth Oktoberfest Street Festival.

Beer trucks from major local distributors will be on hand to offer an array of domestic and German beer. This year's drink selections will include a variety of wines, available in a garage space that's part of the Quincy Brewery Arts area being used for the first time this year.

