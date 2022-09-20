QUINCY — The Rotary Club of Quincy returns to York Street on Saturday with the ninth Oktoberfest Street Festival.
Beer trucks from major local distributors will be on hand to offer an array of domestic and German beer. This year's drink selections will include a variety of wines, available in a garage space that's part of the Quincy Brewery Arts area being used for the first time this year.
"I think people are really excited to come back out," Rotarian Holly Cain said. Cain also serves as the executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. "I've heard it from a lot of people, especially with questions about the Beer & Brat Dash."
The Dash, a 0.2 K run, sees competitors run the 200 meter course while drinking a mug of beer and eating a bratwurst. Entry fee for the race is $12 per person for one of the three races, happening at 3, 5, and 7 p.m. Finishers will receive the much-prized dash decals.
Other popular events return as Oktoberfest kicks off at noon on Saturday, running until 10 p.m. Guided tours of the tunnels beneath the Brewery building and street will cost $10 per person, with sign-up available on Saturday or ahead of time at dickbrothersbrewery.com. Quincy Axe Company will be on hand with their axe throwing trailer, while a new, ticketed after-party will be held from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Ratskeller bar.
Music for this year's Oktoberfest will come from Eddie Korosa & The Boys from Illinois playing a set of funky polka from noon to 3 p.m., followed by the Johnny Cash tribute act Folsom Prison Five Band from 3-6 p.m., and the Gentlemen closing out the night from 7-10 p.m.
The Rotary Club of Quincy will be serving German-themed food from noon to 7 p.m. while a selection of food trucks will also be onsite.
"Moving the weekend up means we get to take advantage of the nice weather," Cain said.
