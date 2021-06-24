PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Rotary Club of Pike County is hosting their first-ever golf tournament as a kick-off for their 2021-22 fundraising efforts.
The Pike County Rotary Golf Classic will tee off at 9 a.m. July 23 with a shotgun start at the Old Orchard Country Club, 40570 243rd Ave. in Pittsfield. The event is limited to 16 teams and is structured as an 18-hole, four-person scramble.
Along with team registrations, event and single-hole sponsorships are also available. Donor sponsorships include one four-person team entry, a hole sponsorship, and an opportunity to put logo items in golfer's bags. Corporate sponsorships include a tent at a designated tee, and the option to place items in the gift bags. Hole sponsorships will get one sign at a designated hole.
Team entry fees are $300, with mulligans available for $5 per golfer and skins game costs at $20 per team. Donor sponsorships will cost $400, with corporate sponsorships costing $150 and $100 for single hole sponsorships.
All proceeds will be used for Rotary projects. Past projects have included providing protective equipment to Pike County schools, building bunk beds for youth in need, and funding the Pike County All Wars Museum.
All sponsorships and team registrations are due by July 7.
For more information on the event, sponsorships, or team registrations, please visit the Rotary Club of Pike County, Ill. Facebook page, or contact tournament coordinator and club President Nominee Julie Plattner at 217-617-5041 or jplatt1900@gmail.com.