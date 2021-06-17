QUINCY — The District announced the return of the Q-Fest street concert with some of the biggest rock hits of the ‘80s.
Q-Fest, presented by Refreshment Services Pepsi, will return the weekend of June 25, featuring a community celebration of music, visual arts, and culinary flavors of Quincy and the surrounding areas. Saturday night, June 26, will see the return of The District’s street concert on Maine Street, between Fifth and Sixth streets, with a headlining performance by Top GunZ.
Voted the top cover band in St. Louis, Top GunZ performs an authentic, high-energy rock show of the most popular music of the ‘80s. Their exciting, full costume, spontaneous energy, completes an incredible, arena-style stage show with lights, lasers, fog, confetti and props. Def Leppard, Journey, Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi, Poison, Night Ranger, Whitesnake, Guns N’ Roses, Joan Jett, Quiet Riot, Aerosmith and many more popular artists make up their award-winning show.
Mike Ridder, chief operation officer for Adams Fiber, said his company is proud to be the music sponsor for the Q-Fest District Street Concert.
“This will be an exciting event for our community and we are happy to be part of it,” Ridder said.
Gates for the street concert will open at 7 p.m., with admission costing $5 to get into the concert area. Q-Fest will fill Washington Park for the weekend. More information about the artists and activities for Q-Fest can be found at qfest.com.