QUINCY — The next chance for performers to hit center stage under the spotlight will begin on February 7 and 8, when the Quincy Community Theatre holds auditions for their production of the comedy musical "Mame."
Actors, singers, and dancers will all be needed to fill out the ensemble cast of eclectic characters. Roles for men and women age 18 and above, as well as two young boys, will be cast, including Auntie Mame, a flamboyant and glamorous bohemian socialite; Patrick Dennis, Mame's orphaned nephew; Agnes Good, Patrick's mousy, frumpy nanny who undergoes a major transformation, and Beauregard Burnside, a kindly, wealthy southern gentleman.
QCT's artistic director Brandon Thomsen said "Mame" is one of the funniest musical ever written, with a score that he ranks as one of the most tuneful.
"Every single character has a moment to shine," Thomsen said, "and with its themes of acceptance and to live life to its fullest, it feels like the perfect show for our community and our 2022 season of sheer theatrical joy!"
"Mame" tells the story of a young Iowa boy, plucked from his rural home to live with his enthusiastic aunt in New York where he learns that "life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death!" The show is filled with theater classics such as "It's Today" and "We Need A Little Christmas," intended to leave audiences feeling exhilarated and hopeful.
QCT structures auditions so that both experienced performers and first-timers can feel successful. Those who wish to “join Mame’s banquet” should schedule an individual audition appointment for either February 7 or 8 and prepare 60 seconds of a song. A piano accompanist will be provided. Those auditioning will also be asked to read from the script, which is available through the QCT website. To access the script, please call QCT for the password.
"Mame" will be under the direction of Thomsen. For audition registration, tips, requirements, and character descriptions, please visit 1qct.or/on-stage/auditions. Audition appointments can also be made through the QCT box office by calling 217-222-3209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.