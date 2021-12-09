QUINCY — Firefighters Local 63 will host a Christmas open house beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Central fire station, 906 Vermont St. in Quincy.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the open house, while Santa will arrive by fire truck at the station at 6 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be available, and every child that visits with Santa will receive a special treat. The open house is scheduled to run until 8 p.m.
