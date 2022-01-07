QUINCY — Gray Gallery, located in Quincy University's Brenner Library, will host "Color Digital Photography with Thematic Carved Frames" featuring works by John Gebhardt of Quincy and Rudy Gebhardt of Argyle, Wis.
Brothers John and Rudy have collaborated to create several unique pieces of artwork. John, a photographer, sends photos from his travels to Rudy, who creates carved frames to display the images.
"As a photographer, I enjoy taking photos, especially of nature and inanimate objects," John said. As can be seen in my photographs, I try to capture what I see in nature."
The "Color Digital Photography with Thematic Carve Frames" exhibition will run from Jan. 24 through Feb. 18 and will be open and free to the public.
John Gebhardt retired as the director of technology and telecommunications for John Wood Community College, where he created promotional photography for the school as well as teaching educational media courses for QU and Wayne State University in Nebraska. He has been a photographer for over 50 years.
Rudy Gebhardt is a retired registered nurse, paramedic, coroner, EMT, and volunteer fireman. In his spare time, Gebhardt creates unique carved items on furniture and other items for friends, relatives, and donations for raffles.
For more information, contact Robert Mejer, curator of the Gray Gallery, at mejerbob@quincy.edu.
