QUINCY — The Quincy Conservatory of Music / Illinois State Music Teachers Association will present a spring recital at 2 p.m. on Sunday in their recital room in the basement of Union United Methodist Church, 1101 State St. in Quincy.
Piano students performing at Sunday’s recital will be: Sarah Predmore; Natalie Predmore; Arrow Crist; Lydia Hoffman; Jacob Damm; Brady Koetters; Ryan Caldwell; Elijah Kitrell; Jabob Olson; Alex Schild; Adalynn Spencer, Michael Spencer; Bruce York; and Lilly Atwood. Jacob Olson, Adalynn Spencer, and Michael Spencer will also perform on guitar.
The students performing are under the direction of teachers Adair Spencer, Mary Shelor, Cathy Flick, and Jared Rouggly.
This recital is free and open to the public.
