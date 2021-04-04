QUINCY — Quincy University's Gray Gallery will host the annual Baccalaureate Exhibition, running from April 26 through May 15.
The virtual exhibition will present a retrospective look at each graduate's growth and artistic development. Students exhibiting in the show select their best works from a variety of media with a focus on their particular interest.
Artists featured in this years exhibition are: Riley Hayes, from St. Louis, Mo. majoring in graphic design with a minor in business; Beth Pendergraff, from Paloma, Ill. majoring in graphic design; Brendan Nelson, from Quincy Ill. majoring in graphic design; Melissa Hough, from Norman, Okla. majoring in graphic design; and Alexis Martin, from Warrenton, Mo. majoring in graphic design.
The baccalaureate show is the capstone for senior art majors as they make a transition from student to professional. Each candidate prepares a comprehensive portfolio of work, assessing their strengths and areas for improvement. During the final semester, the students collaborate to plan a professional show, designing display areas, preparing publicity, developing the catalog, and arranging a reception. Finally, each artist presents his or her portfolio to a panel of art professionals and professors for review and critique.
To view this exhibit online visit quincy.edu/gray-gallery/. For more information about the Baccalaureate Exhibition, contact Gray Gallery curator Robert Mejer at 217-228-5371.