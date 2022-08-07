Getting to know you

Jesse Hasek of rock band 10 Years stands on the barricade at Saturday night's show as part of RiverFest Quincy. The three-day festival moved from Fort Madison this year, and organizers say they plan to make Quincy the new home of RiverFest.

 Bad Wolf Media/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — After announcing the move from Fort Madison, Iowa to Quincy, RiverFest organizer Charles Craft knew there would be some challenges. The weekend was still absolutely a success, though, he said.

"Anybody that came out here would have had a great time," Craft said Sunday morning as crews worked to take down the festival amenities that graced Quincy's Lincoln Park this week. "We made a last-minute change on location, but the weekend was locked because we already had the entertainment booked. So our goal was to come in and get established in Quincy and show everyone what a big event like this looks like."

