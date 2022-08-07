QUINCY — After announcing the move from Fort Madison, Iowa to Quincy, RiverFest organizer Charles Craft knew there would be some challenges. The weekend was still absolutely a success, though, he said.
"Anybody that came out here would have had a great time," Craft said Sunday morning as crews worked to take down the festival amenities that graced Quincy's Lincoln Park this week. "We made a last-minute change on location, but the weekend was locked because we already had the entertainment booked. So our goal was to come in and get established in Quincy and show everyone what a big event like this looks like."
RiverFest has been an ongoing event in Fort Madison for years, but had to shift directions this year because of ongoing construction in and around the park area they called home. But the change of venue isn't meant to be a one-time event.
"This isn't a one-off," Craft said. "We are coming back to Quincy. We're going to look at the weekend and that's something that might change. We're not making any snap-judgments, but I think with some of the conflicts this weekend, it's something we're going to assess."
The conflicts Craft mentioned include county fairs in Marion and Brown counties and Old Settlers events in Payson.
"Those events, there's more stuff that people want to take kids to with animals and rides and things," Craft said.
Craft was also candid about the heat likely having an affect on the turn-out.
"Since we had such a short window to market, we knew we were going to be dealing with a good bit of walk-up business," he said. "But when you have a heat index of over 100 degrees — I think it was 109 (Saturday) — people have a choice of going out and spending money to stand in the heat or stay home in the air conditioning."
One change that was made for this year's festival was in the music line-ups. Thursday featured Puddle of Mudd on the top of the bill with Through Fire, Stars in Toledo, Bury the Shadows and The Red Lips filling out the opening night of rock music. Saturday's headliners were rising stars Badflower, along with 10 Years, Any Given Sin, Etched in Embers, Greylight Divide, and Ghost of Judas bringing new, heavier rock sounds to the riverfront.
For the first time, though, RiverFest made Friday a country night. With Chris Cagle topping the night, supported by Callista Clark, Lily Rose, Blacktop South and The Boys, Craft said he wanted to try adding a little something different for music fans that aren't all about rock.
"It was added before we did the move, of course," he said. "I think we're on the fence about it at the moment. It's hard to judge based on this weekend, with the move and everything. Like I said, we're not going to make any snap-judgments on anything."
RiverFest Quincy had more than simply music available for festival-goers. Quincy Axe Company had their mobile axe-throwing trailer on site, and there were escape room experiences. Food and drink vendors also came out to give an array of options for those spending time at the three day event.
Craft credits the support of local organizations for helping put the event on. The festival was supported with help from the Adams County Emergency Management Agency, the Adams County Sheriff's Department, the Quincy Police Department, a grant from the Bring Entertainment to Quincy (BET on Q) program from the city, and volunteer organizations who manned food and drink tents. He singled out the Quincy Park District for the extra effort they put in to making the event happen.
"I don't know if there's anyone better we could have worked with than the folks at the Park District," Craft said. "They went above and beyond and were just amazing to work with. What used to be just an open field of weeds, they turned into a festival ground for us. There was extra mowing, they leveled some low-spots with dirt and wood chips for us. They were just amazing. I think we're going to talk to them this week, see what we can change, and drive forward to next year."
The festival weekend wrapped up Sunday morning with a breakfast served by the American Legion, who were the benefactors of donations made for the breakfast. Community members cycled through the tent along with RiverFest staff taking breaks from the tear-down work going on all around the park. Craft, between directing his team on tasks to get done, said that he's already starting to think about next year's event.
"For the people of Quincy, I'd say watch our website and our social media pages," he said, "and be ready to mark your calendars for next year."
