QUINCY — Charles Craft has been growing his RiverFest event for years, and later this summer, the show is moving down the road to set up at Quincy's Lincoln Park, with the potential of up to 15,000 people coming for the three-day event.
RiverFest Quincy is set to run for three nights August 4-6 with music acts to appeal to a wide array of fans. Thursday night's set will be headlined by rock acts Through Fire and Puddle of Mudd, with Friday featuring country acts topped off by Callista Clark and Chris Cagle. Saturday night, the rock returns with Any Given Sin, 10 Years, and Badflower closing out the weekend.
"We didn't want to leave Fort Madison," said Craft, who has organized RiverFest for six years.
"With the construction in the area, on bridges, on side streets, it's going to be tough for people from out of town to even find the park. And then once you get to the park, there's working going on there, too. Our crowds are usually 40-50% out-of-towners, and we want to make sure they have a good first impression and want to come back."
Craft said they had looked at options from Davenport down to Troy, Mo., with the top priority being to stay along the Mississippi.
"We've got RiverFest, so we've got to stay on the river," he said. "We weighed Hannibal, Quincy, and Troy, Missouri. Troy is actually a good-sized community for us, it's close to St. Louis, but I think it's just a little too far south from where we wanted to be. Hannibal already has a lot of stuff going on, including their (National Tom Sawyer Days) and the Hannibal BBQ.
"And there's Quincy. A town of 40,000 people that doesn't have their own music festival? I don't understand that. Every time I turn on the TV, we see messages looking to get people to move here, get businesses here, so we started talking to people. I had a good meeting with Holly (Cain, Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau) and talked to the parks department, so those were my initial contacts. The response was overwhelmingly positive."
Craft has worked with major entities in and around the area, including Mayor Mike Troup's office, the Quincy Police Department, and the Quincy Park District.
Rome Frericks, executive director of the Park District, said that his staff has been working with Craft and the city of Quincy to make sure everyone is on the same page due to the size of the event.
"We've met several times with the event organizer," Frericks said. "I would say 99% of the special event packet has already been completed by Mr. Craft."
Frericks said the Park District handles requests with more than 370 special event packets every year, and they treat every one the same, whether it's a new event or something with a strong history.
"Since this is something (Craft is) experienced with, I think it helped get our questions answered faster," he said.
Frericks said, as of Wednesday, he's not had any negative feedback from the park board on the event. He said his priority is to make sure everything is in order to make it a great event for everyone involved.
Shannon Pilkington, deputy chief of operations for the Quincy Police Department, said after their first meeting, he was impressed with all the work Craft has already done.
"He had a plan already drawn up on his computer, where he wanted to put everything, and he's done his homework," Pilkington said. "What he had was really squared away."
Though it's not close enough to work out specific details, Pilkington said QPD officers will be on-site to supplement the private security Craft will bring in for the festival.
"There's always going to be concerns when you have that many people coming in and getting together, especially when they're drinking," he said. "But we'll staff it with officers, he'll have his security, so I don't think it's going to be anything we aren't ready to handle."
Pilkington said Craft has worked out his plans to be a good neighbor while RiverFest is in town.
"Even the way he has the stages set up, the main stage will face north," he said, "so the sound won't be going straight at neighborhoods, and then the second late-night stage is facing out to the Bay, so that's thought out to keep from disturbing the neighbors."
Craft said there will be more than just bands onstage to entertain the crowd.
"We'll probably have eight to 10 food vendors coming in, and we'll be looking to have local vendors or food trucks as part of that, too," he sad. "The ones that come in with us through USA Concerts, they're vendors that come in from all around the U.S., going to different events, so they may bring something in that people aren't as familiar with.
"We'll probably organize a cornhole tournament," he continued. "We'll have big beer pong, using trashcans and volleyballs. We've been talking to the axe throwing people to see if they have it in their schedule to come down."
Craft said he does plan to return to Fort Madison, but the first August weekend is where he plans to have RiverFest Quincy for years to come.
"Our plan is that we're here to stay," he said. "Even from just a business perspective, it doesn't make sense to do a one-off event. We plan to go back to Fort Madison. The local sentiment isn't that great for us right now. They've lost something they love, and I get that, I truly do. But this weekend will be RiverFest Quincy now."
Tickets are on sale now through etix.com. Single-day tickets are $30 for each day, with three-day general admissions at $47. VIP tickets are $52 for each day or $76 for all three days. Additional VIP options are available for special purchase, including VIP tents that include 10 tickets. Sponsor opportunities are also available.
For complete information on RiverFest Quincy, visit riverfestfm.com.
