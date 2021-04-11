QUINCY — The Salvation Army will host a new virtual fundraising event featuring local celebrities and local mascots beginning Monday.
The new “Unmasking the Singer” event will feature six local celebrities performing a Christian song of their choice while being dressed as an area mascot. Each night this week at 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, the Salvation Army will release a performance on its Facebook page. Each mascot performer will be sponsored by local businesses.
Each contestant will have a virtual red kettle set up at salvationarmyqcyhan.org. Viewers can go to the page of each performer to “vote” with a donation. The minimum to vote is $1, but donations can be made for any amount. If a viewer wants to make a $20 donation, they can do that as a single vote, or make 20 individual $1 votes for one performer or spread out among different contestants.
The first round of voting will end at 8 p.m. on April 22. Once voting ends, the singers will be unmasked. They will then have one additional week to raise money. At 8 p.m. on April 29, the Salvation Army will have a virtual awards ceremony, recognizing the fan favorite and the top fundraiser for the event.
Mascots and sponsors include:
• Woody the Trailblazer – Kunes Country Honda/Hyundai
• Doc the Fox & Q-Bird – Stevenson/Paxton Group of Wells Fargo Advisors
• R.W. the Firefighter – Quincy Recycle
• Leo the Lion – Townsquare Media and KHQA
• Victor E. Hawk – StarRadio and WGCA
All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to fight homelessness and hunger in Quincy and the surrounding areas. For questions about the “Unmasking the Singer” event, please contact Chad Douglas, Salvation Army’s corporate and donor relations coordinator, at 217-231-5647 or by email at chad.douglas@usc.salvationarmy.org.