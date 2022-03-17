QUINCY — A staple from Hannibal, Mo., is bringing its show up the road when the Big River Steampunk Festival unveils a new event to be held in Quincy’s Washington Park.
“We’re very excited,” organizer Tammy Riley said. “This event will be a little smaller than the Steampunk Festival in Hannibal, but we hope we’ll be able to grow it in coming years.”
The Time Travelers Convention Spring Faire presented by Big River Steampunk Festival will debut May 20, 21, and 22. The event will feature vendors and guests in traditional steampunk garb. Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction which imagines a world where technology advanced faster, based on steam-driven machines of the 19th century industrial age.
Riley said the organization was approached by a local Quincy businessman who suggested they bring an event to Quincy and encouraged them to take advantage of local funding programs. Big River Steampunk was approved for a $20,000 grant through the BET on Q program earlier this month.
The Quincy event will be free and open to the public, with or without costumes. Riley said vendors are encouraged to wear steampunk dress to help set the stage. The weekend will feature a parade around Washington Park, with entertainment provided by pirate comedy troupe Little Beard and the Scallywags from central Kansas as well as music from Thawind Mills, a nomadic performer hailing from Austin, Texas.
The Quincy festival will also feature a demonstration of traditional Scottish Highland games, a preview for a full game schedule during the Hannibal festival over Labor Day weekend.
“There will be additional events that will be ticketed, like a traditional Victorian Ball,” Riley said. “But the festival itself will have something for everyone, from age two to 102.”
For more information or for contact information for interested vendors, visit Big River Steampunk Festival page on Facebook.
