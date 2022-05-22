QUINCY — The reimagined world of the Victorian era, infused with the gears and clockwork mechanisms that comprise the steampunk genre, landed at Quincy's riverfront over the weekend.
Since the Big River Steampunk Festival has firmly established itself over the Labor Day weekend in Hannibal, organizers thought it was time to expand upriver and start the summer off with a Quincy event.
"When Tammy (Riley, coordinator of Big River Steampunk) first mentioned the idea of having a spring event here, my first thought was it's a perfect way to book-end the summer," Kim McDaniel said. "We have the festival here, then enjoy the easy, relaxed summer as we let the river carry us down to Hannibal for Labor Day."
McDaniel is one of the "purveyors of practical trinkets" of M Squared, selling everything from magnets to hats. The vendor has become a staple at the Hannibal festival and is hoping the Quincy event will become a new regular event.
Helen Keller is a member of the Big River Steampunk Festival committee, and she said the enthusiasm from the Quincy community has been great for the first-year event.
"The community response here in Quincy has been great," Keller said. "Especially the businesses around Washington Park, like Rack Daddy's, the Venue, Washington Theater, they've all been very helpful and welcoming."
Originally planned to take place in Washington Park, the event was moved to Clat Adams Bicentennial Park after discussions with planning groups in Quincy.
"With as big as the Hannibal event has become, how quickly it's grown, the Park District and the city thought we'd outgrown Washington Park pretty quickly," Keller said. "So we moved down here from the start, where there will be room to grow in the future."
Keller said that steampunk is still gaining a following in this area, but overall the popularity of things like comic conventions, anime conventions, and cosplay events has exploded in recent years.
"We see a lot of crossover, especially with the costuming, even though steampunk is its own genre," she said. "Most people who like one tend to like them all."
With food, games, shopping, and fantastical characters, the organizers of the event planned for an all-ages experience along the Mississippi River, but certain events were for the more adult visitors. Saturday evening featured an Evening at the Corinthian in the event space at 415 Hampshire St with live music including performances by Steampunk Festival stalwarts Little Beard and the ScallyWags.
"The Scallywags, they've basically been a part of the events since day one," Keller said. "It wouldn't be a Big River festival without them. All of our entertainers have been great to come in for this festival."
The finale for the Festival Sunday features a performance from Dr. Ozno, the Time Traveling DJ, costume contests, and a beard and mustache contest, among other events. Organizers know events take time to grow, and hope that the Quincy community learns something about steampunk along the way.
"For anyone who doesn't know what steampunk is about, come out to an event and ask questions," McDaniel said. "Collectively, we're not a shy group of people, and we love to explain it to everybody."
For more information, including purchasing tickets to the premium events at the Labor Day festival in Hannibal, please visit bigriversteampunkfestival.com.
