Big River Steampunk Festival

Started in 2014, the Big River Steampunk Festival returns to Hannibal beginning on Friday for the long holiday weekend.

 H-W File Photo/Jake Shane

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end of summer. In America's Hometown, it means the return of the Big River Steampunk Festival.

Headlining this year's Victorian-style science fiction event is Ken Kastle, more commonly known as Doc Phineas. Known as the Steampunk Professor on History Channel's "Pawn Stars," Phineas is the president of the Steampunk Guild and star of Steampunk Alice in Wonderland on the Las Vegas Strip. Guests at the weekend's Festival will find Phineas entertaining on the Mark Twain Riverboat, leading paranormal investigations in Haunted Hannibal, and teaching Tea Dueling.

