QUINCY — The Gray Gallery at Quincy University is hosting the QU Faculty Selects 2021 Student Art Exhibition, set to open Monday.
This exhibition will feature a variety of artwork created by students during the current academic year who are enrolled in art course (either as a major or non-major) and selected by art faculty.
Gray Gallery is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. The gallery is closed on Saturday.
For more information, contact Gray Gallery curator Robert Mejer at mejerbob@quincy.edu.