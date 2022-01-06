HANNIBAL, Mo. — The old saying goes that third time’s a charm, and that’s definitely proving true to the third outing for Hannibal’s Big River Comic Convention.
Started in 2019 and then returning in 2021 after a year off, BRCC has begun announcing their guest line-up for the April event. Voice actor Austin Tindle has done work on “Attack on Titan,” “My Hero Academia,” and “Dragonball Super.” Matt Hughes is a two-time welterweight champion in the UFC and is an inductee in the UFC Hall of Fame.
Adding to this roster of celebrity guests, BRCC announced on Thursday that Hollywood star Michael Biehn will be appearing at this year’s convention. Known for countless roles in Hollywood hits, including Johnny Ringo in “Tombstone” and Commander Anderson in “The Rock,” Biehn is known for his roles in collaboration with director James Cameron. Biehn played time-traveling soldier Kyle Reese in “The Terminator,” Cpl. Hicks in “Aliens,” and Lt. Coffey in “The Abyss” under Cameron’s direction.
Along with film roles, Biehn has appeared in television shows like “Hill Street Blues” and “The Magnificent Seven.” Most recently he guest-starred in a season-two episode of the Disney Plus Star Wars series “The Mandalorian.”
Biehn, Tindle, and Hughes will be on hand for the convention on April 8 and 9. Along with the celebrity guests, the convention will feature costume competitions, gaming, and vendors selling everything from comics to toys. New this year, BRCC will see the first ever “Cos-Paws” pet costume contest on April 9.
The Big River Comic Convention will return to the Tabernacle Recreation Center at 6400 County Road 445 in Hannibal. For more information, visit Big River Comic Convention on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.