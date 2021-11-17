QUINCY — Tickets are available to purchase now for this year's ChristKindl Market, presented by the District and hosted at the Dick Brothers Brewery on the first weekend of December.
Starting with a preview party night from 5-8 p.m. on December 3, the Market will be open on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Market will have dozens of vendors offering everything from home décor to tasty treats.
This year, the ChristKindl Market will also feature food trucks on site. Friday night, The Red Light Mobile Grill will be on hand for the preview party, while Big Bros. BBQ and The Pizza Wagon will be on hand during Saturday's shopping hours.
Tickets for the Friday Preview Party are $10 each and include admission for both Saturday and Sunday, as well offering the early access to products for sale. Single-day admissions from Saturday and Sunday will be $3 each day, with children 12 and under free of charge.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the District's Facebook page or go to thedistrictquincy.com.
