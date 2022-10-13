QUINCY — The streets of Quincy will be alive with the candy apple coatings of the pre-1949 cars and street rods at the Early Tin Dusters bringing the 46th Annual Fall Color Run back to the Gem City.
The Color Run is free and open to the public over the weekend as more than 600 cars are expected to be on display through the downtown business district from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday before moving to Upper Moorman Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Early Tin Dusters will hold registration at the Atrium on Third Hotel from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Along with simply displaying the vehicles, the street rods will feature the Show & Shine in the District on Saturday. Many of the owners will participate in the "Dash for the Cash," a walking tour of unique shops throughout the District, collecting tickets to win cash prizes sponsored by downtown businesses.
Color Run registrants will be invited to a dance featuring music from the '50s and '60s at the Atrium Hotel. Jukebox Reloaded will provide live music for the dance.
Sunday, street rodders will participate in a poker run from 8-10 a.m., beginning at the Atrium Hotel and ending in Moorman Park. Hundreds of street rods will be on display amidst the striking fall foliage at Moorman Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Non-denominational church services will be held in Moorman Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and a flag presentation at noon. The event finale is the awards ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m.
Early Tin Dusters is the largest no-admission street rod event in the Midwest and one of the largest in the country. Donations made by the street rod owners and guests go to help support Camp Callahan, a summer camp for special needs children, with $264,890 raised to date.
For more information including a detailed schedule of events, please visit earlytindusters.com.
