QUINCY — The streets of Quincy will be alive with the candy apple coatings of the pre-1949 cars and street rods at the Early Tin Dusters bringing the 46th Annual Fall Color Run back to the Gem City.

The Color Run is free and open to the public over the weekend as more than 600 cars are expected to be on display through the downtown business district from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday before moving to Upper Moorman Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Early Tin Dusters will hold registration at the Atrium on Third Hotel from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

