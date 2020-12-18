QUINCY, Ill. — The United Way of Adams County has crossed the 75% mark in its 2020 #StartsWithYOU fundraising campaign. Over $825,000 in pledges have been received toward the $1.1 million goal.
“The organizations United Way supports have never ceased in their work for Adams County, even this year while so much of our lives have either been shut down or altered,” Philip Krupps said. Krupps is 2020 United Way of Adams County campaign chairman. “Yes our campaign has a goal, but it is much more than that — it’s keeping a promise.”
Funds raised in the annual campaign are invested in Adams County programs that support education, financial stability and health, the three pillars of United Way’s work
Over 98% of funds raised stay local, while 63% of the people served are youths.
“We would like to thank our donors for their generosity throughout this unprecedented year,” Adam Duesterhaus, director of development and communications for United Way of Adams County, said.
To ensure the best service for partner organizations and ensure year-end gifts qualify for a charitable income tax deduction, there are three important dates. First, grant recommendations for donor advised funds should be received by Monday, Dec. 21. Any credit card donations should be made by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, to ensure posting. Any check donations sent by mail must be postmarked on or before Thursday, Dec. 31.
In an effort to encourage more charitable giving in 2020, the CARES Act provides additional tax relief to donors. Eligible filers can claim a deduction of up to $300 for donations made to charity this year. To qualify, the donations must be in cash and must be made directly to United Way of Adams County.
“As we close in on the end of the year, please give to United Way,” Krupps said. “The need is present in so many other areas as well, but when we live united we can all help make a difference in the lives of those around us.”
Donations can be made at unitedwayadamsco.org, by check mailed to United Way of Adams County, 936 Broadway, Suite F, Quincy, IL 62301, or by check or cash in person at the same address. Do not mail cash.