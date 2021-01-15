QUINCY -- The United Way of Adams County is entering the final stretch of its annual fundraising campaign, and its asking for help to reach its goal.
The 2021 Annual Meeting for the organization will be a virtual event at 4 p.m. Feb. 23. That's when they'll announce the final total for this year's "Starts With YOU" campaign. With a goal of $1.1 million, the group has passed the 90% point.
“It’s a positive milestone," Philip Krupps said. Krupps is the chairman for the campaign. "We still have some additional work to do,” he added.
Adam Duesterhuas, United Way of Adams County's director of development and communications, echoed the thoughts.
“We are thrilled with the community’s positive response to this year’s campaign, especially given the circumstances going on around us,” he said. "We still have some work ahead of us to reach our goal and keep our promise to Adams County."
Donations can be made in person or with a check by mail at the United Way office, 936 Broadway, Suite F in Quincy, or through the group's website at unitedwayadamsco.org. More than 98% of funds raised in the campaign stay local, helping tens of thousands each year, more than 60% of whom are children.
"We are looking forward to a strong finish," Duesterhaus said, "and encourage those who have not yet given to step up and do what they can."