QUINCY — Whether you're looking for a place to take the family to watch a display or you're simply wanting to know when you may hear the sounds of those celebrations, here is a list of several fireworks displays in Quincy and the surrounding areas.
• July 2 — Inaugural Outskirts 4th of July Family Fun Bash at the Outskirts Bar and Event Venue in Loraine will cap off the evening with a fireworks display at dusk.
• July 3 — QU Stadium, following the Quincy Gems game.
• July 3 — Quincy Country Club.
• July 4 — Hannibal, Mo., Lover’s Leap at 9:30 p.m. firework show.
• July 4 — Freedom Fest in the Clat Adams Park will have activities Sunday and Monday with a fireworks display as the finale at dusk (9:30 p.m.) Monday.
• July 4 — the City of LaGrange will host the Fourth of July Appreciation Day. Activities will happen with fireworks displaying once it is dark.
• July 4 — Carthage, Ill., will have a full day of activities starting at 10 a.m. with a parade and fireworks at dusk near the Illini West High School.
• July 4 — Sheridan Swim Club in Quincy will host a full day of events for members, including raffles, food, and music, all capped off with a fireworks display. at dark
•July 4 — Camp Point will have fireworks starting around dusk at Bailey Park following an evening parade that will kick off at 6 p.m.
The Quincy Police Department reminds citizens that most types of fireworks are illegal in Illinois and that state law and city ordinance prohibits both discharging and possession of fireworks. The Hannibal Police Department also reminds residents that the sale, use, or discharge of fireworks or firecrackers inside the city limits is prohibited and subject to fines up to $130.
