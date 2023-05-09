MENDON, Ill. — Nashville recording artists Tracy Byrd and Jo Dee Messina will take the stage Saturday, July 29 at the Adams County Fair.
“We are excited to have these legendary stars all on one stage in one big night,” Adams County Fair Board Director Melissa Shriver-Hackamack said. “The music of Tracy Byrd and Jo Dee Messina is like the soundtrack of country music in the nineties. This concert will be an amazing way to see these country music legends live and in person here in the Tri-States.”
Entry into grandstand seating for the concert is free with adult admission to the fair. Track seat tickets will be sold beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at Farm and Home Supply in Quincy.
Byrd became a household name on the country music scene in 1993 when his third single, “Holdin’ Heaven,” hit number one on the Billboard Country Music charts. Over the years he’s gained attention for his wide range of tunes from slow romantic ballads to party songs like “Lifestyles of the Not So Rich and Famous” and “Watermelon Crawl.” One popular ballad, “The Keeper of the Stars,” topped the singles charts and was named the Academy of Country Music’s Song of the Year in 1995.
Messina kicked off her notable career with “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” a single that immediately made her a household name. Following the success of her debut, Messina posted nine number one hits and 16 top 40 songs; was honored by the ACM Awards, Country Music Association Awards and Grammy Awards; and was the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs.
Over the years, Messina has amassed over half a billion streams on Pandora, hundreds of millions of album and single streams on Spotify and Apple Music and millions of views on YouTube. Her listenership recently earned her acknowledgement for having one of the Top 20 country albums of the 1990s on the Spotify platform.
The 2023 Adams County Fair runs Wednesday, July 26 to Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds located 15 minutes north of Quincy on Highway 336.
