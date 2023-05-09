MENDON, Ill. — Nashville recording artists Tracy Byrd and Jo Dee Messina will take the stage Saturday, July 29 at the Adams County Fair.

“We are excited to have these legendary stars all on one stage in one big night,” Adams County Fair Board Director Melissa Shriver-Hackamack said. “The music of Tracy Byrd and Jo Dee Messina is like the soundtrack of country music in the nineties. This concert will be an amazing way to see these country music legends live and in person here in the Tri-States.”

