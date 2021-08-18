Known the world over for their high-energy, fast-tempo, fire-you-up music, a popular band from Quincy hit the outdoor stage Saturday night at Pop's in Sauget, Ill., just across the river from St. Louis.
Dropkick Murphys, formed in Quincy, Mass., brought their "Boston to Berkeley II" tour to Pop's, along with Berkeley, Calif.'s Rancid and The Bronx, from Los Angeles. It was a gorgeous night in the shadow of the Arch for a hard-hitting punk-rock bill that had the audience jumping from the outset.
The Bronx, formed in 2002, have a blended discography of studio punk-rock albums, all titled "The Bronx," and three more under their "Mariachi El Bronx" moniker. Comprised of vocalist Matt Caughthran, guitarists Joby J. Ford and Ken Horne, Joey Castillo on drums, and Brad Magers on bass, the California rockers got the crowd fired up with a blazing set. Tracks like "Heart Attack American," "Sore Throat," and "Six Days a Week" set the pace for the entire night.
Celebrating 30 years since the band came together, Berkeley's Rancid took the baton from The Bronx and kicked the show into an even higher gear. Tim "Timebomb" Armstrong and Lars Frederiksen both spent the set shredding on guitars and trading off vocal work, with Matt Freeman on bass and Branden Steineckert behind the kit to keep everything moving.
Rancid hit all the highlights in their set, from the opening numbers "Roots Radicals" and "Radio" to "Rejected and "Journey to the End of the East Bay." The crowd was with them from the first note, with multiple crowds surfers — and possible one who just kept coming back for more — coming over the barricade into the waiting arms of security. The set closed out with the audience roaring back the chorus to "Ruby Soho" to the band.
Headlining the night was that little Boston-Irish crew called Dropkick Murphys. With eight members on stage, dual vocalists Ken Casey and Al Barr still found plenty of room to work their way back and forth across the stage, working the crowd the way veterans of a quarter-century of playing know how. Starting off, appropriately, with "The Boys Are Back," the gang didn't slow down through a 17-song set that included hits both old and new, from "Turn Up That Dial" and "Captain Kelly's Kitchen" to "Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding" and newest single "L-EE-B-O-Y."
Joining Barr and Casey on stage were drummer Matt Kelly, James Lynch on rhythm guitars, Tim Brennan on lead guitar and accordion, Kevin Rheault on bass, Jeff DaRosa playing guitar, banjo, mandolin, tin whistle, and just about anything else you can think of, while Lee Forshner rounded out the stage set with his bagpipes ringing out through the night. Punk rock accordions and bagpipes, what more can anyone ask for?
The most sober part of the night was the performance of "I Wish You Were Here" from the latest album, a tribute to Barr's father and to all the lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic. The main set shut down with a cover of Sam Cooke's "Having a Party," which really did sum up the night.
Closing out the show with a three-song encore, starting with fan-favorite "Rose Tattoo," Dropkick Murphys was joined onstage by Rancid for "Barroom Hero" before sending everyone off home with an Irish jig in their step from hearing pirate-theme "I'm Shipping Up To Boston."
I wasn't around the Boston area in 1996-97 when Dropkick Murphys were starting their road to stardom, but I can bet there weren't a lot of people taking a punk band with mandolin, accordion, bagpipes and flutes very seriously. That was 25 year ago, however. With gold and platinum records to their name, Dropkick Murphys have left their name carved into the history of punk and rock music for history to see.