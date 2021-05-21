QUINCY — If Lexi Brumbaugh’s middle and high school art students were working on watercolor in the classroom this year, so were her students learning at home.
“I’d send home watercolor boards and watercolor pencils. They are the best things in the world — you can be so detailed and add water when it’s done,” the Unity teacher said. “If we had clay here in class, they did air clay or Model Magic. There were a lot of alternatives to my projects. It took a lot of extra planning to rewrite my curriculum.”
But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brumbaugh said the extra work was worth it to keep her students engaged in art no matter where they were.
“To express themselves through art is important to me,” Brumbaugh said.
Turns out the extra effort was award-winning for Brumbaugh and her fellow fine arts teachers across Adams County.
The Arts Quincy Board of Directors typically honors one of the county’s fine arts teachers with the George M. Irwin Art Award in Art Education. This year, the board honored all 46 teachers and department heads in music, visual arts and theater.
“It was impossible to choose one award recipient this year,” Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert said. “Each teacher had to step up in their own way. You’ve got to respect what everybody has done to keep fine arts education going through all of this.”
Award certificates presented to each teacher recognized efforts to deliver innovative programming that still engaged creativity and the determination to promote the fine arts as a way to inspire children during the pandemic.
Winners of the George M. Irwin Art Awards are chosen based on criteria that demonstrates impact, leadership, engagement and innovation throughout the community.
“Every year we are proud of our fine arts instructors because none of the fine arts organizations I work with every day would be in existence without that. This was a chance to recognize educators who went above and beyond so we didn’t miss a year, so kids stayed engaged,” Sievert said. “It’s such an inspiring thing to witness, and it will help us continue this fine arts legacy throughout the community and into the future.”