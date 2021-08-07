In 1995, following the loss of Kurt Cobain and the disbanding of grunge icons Nirvana, that band's drummer, Dave Grohl, released a new album he'd recorded on his own under the name of Foo Fighters.
Twenty-five years after that fateful release, Grohl - along with drummer Taylor Hawkins, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel on bass, and Rami Jaffee on keyboards and piano - prepared to embark on a massive tour to celebrate the anniversary, flying the flag as the leading modern rock act on the planet. And then they ran head first into the same wall as everyone else did.
After a crazy year filled with social media drum-offs, virtual performances, and not one but two new albums ("Medicine at Midnight" in February and "Hail Satin," under the name Dee Gees, in July), the band packed up their suitcases once again and set out celebrate their twenty-sixth anniversary.
On Tuesday, that show rolled into the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis in Maryland Heights, MO. The venerable shed, celebrating their own 30th anniversary this year, was packed to the gills, even before the opening act took the stage.
That opening act, St. Joseph-based Radkey, hit the stage with an energy that was ramped up to eleven and washed out like a wave over the crowd. The trio of punk-rocking brothers - Solomon Radke behind the kit, Isaiah Radke on the bass, and Dee Radke on lead guitar and vocals - brought their whole collection of good times and left it on the stage. Hammering through numbers like "Evil Doer," "Rock and Roll Home School," and "Underground," the three showed exactly why they've been in demand on tours and festival dates.
After a quick change-over on stage, the house lights came down again and Grohl and company took the stage under blue lights, with just enough light to highlight Grohl up front as he started things off with a down-tempo, mellowed-out, almost crooner start to the hit "Times Like These" before the rest of the lights and the rest of the band kicked it into high gear to close out the number.
The night was filled with hits like "Learn to Fly," "My Hero," and "This is a Call," but the Seattle rockers didn't neglect the new material, either. The titular track, along with "No Son of Mine," "Shame Shame," and "Making a Fire" all made appearances from the "Medicine at Midnight" album, while the Foos' cover of the Bee Gees "You Should Be Dancing" from the "Hail Satin" disc dropped in, as well.
As has become something of a tradition, Taylor Hawkins traded places with Dave Grohl for a Queen cover, this time around doing the classic "Somebody to Love." This band has been doing these gigs long enough that there's not a missed note among them throughout a two-and-a-half hour set. Grohl's voice cracks here and there, but that's part to the perfection. When you've got a guy going out and screaming his guts out three, four, five nights a week, sometimes things get a little gravely. But that's how you know it's real, and that's how you know Grohl and friends aren't holding anything back.
The show wrapped up with a trio of the band's biggest numbers: "Best of You," "Monkey Wrench," and "Everlong." Then the house lights came up and the hard-rocking crowd started making their way to out of the venue. Most shows have the façade of the band finishing their set and coming back out for a few numbers because the fans demand it - though it's harder to leave when the lights stay down. The Foos do this frequently, as well, but this time around, there was no need. They put it all out there for 21 songs, and the crowd knew, beyond any reasonable doubt, they'd gotten every penny's worth.