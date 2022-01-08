Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low 18F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and becoming windy. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low 18F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.