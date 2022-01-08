QUINCY — Two years and four days after Emma Hildebrand and Shelby Rose were crowned Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen, respectively, the crowns and sashes were passed to the next stewards of the titles.
With the pandemic halting the Miss Illinois scholarship program through the latter part of 2020 and into 2021, the winners of the local events carried their titles for the extra time. Saturday, the Miss Quincy event, sponsored by Gully Trucking, was held once again at the Quincy Community Theatre.
Following the preliminary interview events with judges and Saturday's talent, question, and evening wear competitions, Juliana Fray was crowned as Miss Quincy 2022. Fray, 22, has studied political science and political campaigning in Florida.
"I was Miss Quincy's Outstanding Teen in 2016, so I've been waiting six years for this moment. This moment is everything I've dreamed for," Fray said. "I've worked so hard and so diligently, I'm just so happy that I've achieved this goal in my life."
Standing at her side through the next 12 months will be Alli Peterson, newly-crowned Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen 2022. Peterson is a 16-year-old student at Winchester High School.
"This feels absolutely amazing," Peterson said. "I love seeing everyone back together."
Peterson said she's looking forward to seeing what the next year holds, and getting ready for the Miss Illinois competition.
Fray was up against three other candidate for the title of Miss Quincy. Grace Geschwandner, Ashley Miller, and Crystal Middendorf all turned in impressive performances throughout the show Saturday.
"I'll be starting to prepare for Miss Illinois in June, and working on my social initiative," Fray said. The social impact initiatives are a required part of every candidate's efforts to win titles. For Fray, her initiative is "Reversing the Trend: Educating, Registering, and Mobilizing Youth Voters."
As Outstanding Teen, Peterson's initiative is "Unity Within A Community," to inspire more engagement in local communities.
Peterson edged out six other candidates for the Outstanding Teen role, taking the title over Sierra Lucie, Lyndi Weatherford, Kadence Haskins, Kaydee Rennecker, Olivia Schaller, and Allison Worley.
Executive director for the Miss Quincy scholarship program Lindsey Hess said the work will start immediately to help Fray and Peterson get ready for the Miss Illinois competition in June, the next step on the road to Miss America.
Though Hess said the work to prepare for Miss Illinois will start as early as Sunday, Fray had more immediate plans following her win Saturday night.
"After I was crowned Outstanding Teen, I went to Village Inn for dinner," Fray said. "I'd been so nervous all day, I didn't eat anything, so that's where we went. So my first goal tonight will be to go to Village Inn with my family and have some pancakes and chocolate milk."
