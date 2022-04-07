HANNIBAL, Mo. — This weekend will see the return of the Big River Comic Convention in Hannibal, with celebrity guests from the realms of film, television, and comics.
The convention, happening Friday and Saturday, will fill the Tabernacle Rec Center, 6400 County Rd 445 in Hannibal. Headlining a great line-up of guests will be Michael Biehn, star of "The Terminator," "Aliens," "The Abyss," and recently on Disney's "The Mandalorian," among many others. Biehn will be signing autographs and taking photos with guests.
Two-time UFC welterweight champion and UFC Hall of Fame inductee Matt Hughes will also be visiting with fans, signing autographs, and offering photos both days.
Voice actor Austin Tindle, known for his work on "Attack on Titan," "My Hero Academia," and "Dragonball Z" will offer autographs, photos, and autographed Funko Pops to visitors.
Returning on Saturday, Mark Dodson will be meeting with fans on Saturday. Dodson is most known for doing voices of creatures throughout the Star Wars franchise, as well as voicing the titular Gremlins in the first two films of that franchise.
Friday night will see the second BRCC Sketch Battle, pitting last year's winner, Staff Sergeant Daniel Watts of the US Army defending his title against other artists in a six-round knockout style competition.
Cosplay contests for all ages, gaming, and vendors will be on hand all weekend. The convention doors open at 3 p.m. on Friday with events happening until the doors close at 9 p.m. Saturday's events start off at 9 a.m. with the weekend wrapping up at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $15 for Friday and $20 for Saturday, or $30 for the whole weekend.
For the full weekend schedule and information on guests and vendors, visit bigrivercomiccon.com.
