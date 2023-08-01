MENDON, Ill. — The 2023 edition of the Adams County Fair wrapped up Tuesday night with the crowd-favorite demolition derby, and that crowd showed up in force.
A line of cars around a mile long lined up on the shoulder of northbound Ill. 336 heading toward the fairground, directed by Illinois State Police. An equal line was waiting to get into the fairgrounds from the southbound lanes.
Inside the fairgrounds, the grandstand seats were filled to the rafters, as well as the additional bleachers on the far side of the track. Fans without seats lined the fence three or four deep as the green flag dropped on the first heat of the night.
"I don't remember seeing it this crowded for a while," said Nick Lessick, who had his daughter on his shoulders so she could see the action over the crowd. "It's great to see it so packed."
Even as the drivers in the demolition derby cars worked to smash their opponents into nothing more than piles of parts, the fair was still in full swing on the final night of the year. Rides and games were busy and the food stands served all the traditional fair treats.
On the north side of the fairgrounds, the Three-head Sort N Pen event saw teams of cowboys and cowgirls working together to cut cattle from a herd and get them wrangled into chute.
"It's really great to see these riders out here doing the same thing ranchers have been doing for generations," said Tom Cannon, as he watched the cattle event. "I know a lot of modern ranchers use ATVs and stuff now, but knowing the traditions and heritage is important."
Tuesday night's final evening had mild temperatures for fairgoers. Heading into the fair's weekend events, crowds were facing triple-digit heat indexes.
The fair kicked off on July 26 with the Miss Adams County Fair pageant, where Morgan Widmer took home the title. Her little sister, Aubree Widmer, was named Miss Teen Adams County on Thursday.
Ahead of July 26's Miss Adams County Fair pageant, Hope Campbell was named Little Miss Adams County Fair, and Jordan Oenning was named Little Mister. As part of the "Littles" pageant, the Adams County Fair also recognized 5-year-old Sylvie Dedert with the Be Like Grace award.
The Be Like Grace Award was established to remember and honor Grace Schell, the 2011 Little Miss Adams County Fair. She died in a ATV accident in 2020. The award recognizes a special contestant who shows kindness to other children or contestants around her.
Saturday night at the Fair was highlighted by a country concert with performances by Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd. Other fair events included tractor pulls, bull riding, and performances from the Cincinnati Circus.
