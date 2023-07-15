QUINCY — A Quincy tradition nearly four decades old returned to the Gem City this weekend as QuinCon 36 filled the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center.
While this year's new organizer Mark Keller was working on setting up Saturday's auction, Ray Davis, past organizer, gave insight into the weekend gaming event.
"We have a lot of new blood this year," Davis said. "Last year, coming back from COVID, it was down, but that was pretty much the story for conventions everywhere. We had to spend time letting people know we were coming back."
In the nearly four-decade history of the event, the 2023 incarnation had a record turnout for early registrations.
"We had nearly 60 pre-registrations this year, which is actually an all-time high for us," Davis said. "We also have loads of walk-in guests who didn't register ahead of time. We've got people here from Chicago, one guy's here from Miami. Of course Hannibal and all around the Tri-State area."
By noon on Saturday, 180 guests had registered for the convention.
QuinCon is hosted annually by the Great River Gaming Guild. Created in 1980, at a time when role-playing games like "Dungeons and Dragons" were in the public spotlight, the Guild grew to over 50 members in less than two years.
The first QuinCon, held in 1986 at what was then the Quincy Ramada Inn, featured games like "Risk," "King Maker," and "Panzer Armee Afrika," along with "Dungeons and Dragons." That first year also featured demonstrations and tournaments of armored knights from the Society for Creative Anachronism.
For the 36th convention, games such as "Lost Ruins of Arnak," "Return to Dark Tower," and "Avatar: Fire Nation Rising" were featured alongside card games like "Cards Against Humanity" and tournaments for "Magic: The Gathering" and "Yu-Gi-Oh" players.
Vendors were on site selling games, collectibles, role-playing props, and food. Jensen Woods Camp was raising money through the sale of popcorn and snow cones.
"Right now, we're getting ready for one of our favorite events with our charity auction. We raise money for the public library, for the children's department," Davis said.
The event space at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center has been home to the convention for around 20 years now, and that location was chosen specifically as another way for the Gaming Guild to give back.
"One of the reasons we like this space is that the rental fees go back to the Senior Center to support the things they do," Davis said. "There are certainly advantages to holding the con in a hotel, and it supports that one business, but here it's giving back to the greater community."
Along with the QuinCon gaming event, the Gaming Guild has also hosted the No Hunger GameDay each April since 2014.
"This year we raised at least 300 pounds of food plus cash donations for Horizon Food Pantry," Davis said. He noted that the estimate of the food collected may be on the low side.
For anyone interested in exploring the world of gaming, QuinCon is open through 6 p.m. Sunday.
"It's free to come in and look around, do some shopping. If someone wants to play any of the games, we have a modest fee for players," Davis said.
If anyone can't make it to QuinCon weekend, the Great River Gaming Guild will be running the Greg Stille Gaming Room at Fall-Con in Sept. Hosted at Quincy Town Center, Fall-Con is free to attend and features costume contests, celebrity guests, and vendors along with the gaming events.
"If someone comes down here and decides they like playing, or if they can't make it this weekend and they want to try, that's a great event to visit," Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.