MENDON, Ill. — Mild weather Saturday led to big crowds at the Adams County State Fair, with rides, games, rodeo events and the grandstand concert all seeing people packed in tight.

"I didn't come out at all last year," Justin Schmidt said. "It was either too hot or too messy after rain. But this is just about a perfect night."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.