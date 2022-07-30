MENDON, Ill. — Mild weather Saturday led to big crowds at the Adams County State Fair, with rides, games, rodeo events and the grandstand concert all seeing people packed in tight.
"I didn't come out at all last year," Justin Schmidt said. "It was either too hot or too messy after rain. But this is just about a perfect night."
Schmidt was in the grandstand seats with his wife and three kids, enjoying country artist Brandt Carmichael's opening set before headliner Granger Smith took the stage.
By the time the opening set was done, the grandstand seats — free for anyone with paid fair admission — were filling up quickly, while the premium on-track seats were also going quickly.
On the midway side of the fairgrounds in Mendon, kids and adults alike lined up for rides ranging from the kid-friendly Dizzy Dragons to the Scrambler to the venerable Ferris wheel. The longest line appeared to be for the Moby Dick ride, which takes riders on a horizontal 360-degree spin.
"I wouldn't get on it," Melissa Horton said, waiting in line with her grandchildren. "They want to ride it, though, and that's what I brought them out for, is the carnival."
Of course the scents of fair food filled the air around the midway and grandstand portions of the fairgrounds, too. From corndogs and pizza to lemon shake-ups and cotton candy, all the favorites are available to fairgoers.
"We honestly just came out for the concert," Schmidt said. "But sitting here now, I think I'm going to have to get at least a corndog on the way out.
The livestock pens were filled with cattle, hogs, and rabbits, though concerns over avian flu kept poultry events away at events statewide Saturday night, along with the main concert stage, saw the spotlight on the horse arena as the Open Western Horse Show took place Saturday and Team Sorting in prime time.
Following the Granger Smith concert, Saturday night would wrap up with a teen dance and the Eric McCay Band in the Beer Garden. Sunday highlights at the fair include the open beef judging, the 4-H Fight to the Finish, and the ITPA Tractor Pull in the Grandstand Arena. This year's Adams County Fair will wrap up with the Big Tractor Pull and Truck Pull on Monday night and the demolition derby closing out the fair on Tuesday.
For more information and complete daily schedules, visit adamsfair.org.
