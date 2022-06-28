QUINCY — The Women’s City Club will host their monthly dessert and game night at the Lorenzo Bull House on July 8.
On June 13, the WCC held their regular meeting at the Lorenzo Bull House, with board members Sandra Moore, Sue Eaton, Kay Mosley, and Julie McAfee. New board president Karen Cobern presided over the meeting along with vice president Judy Nelson, secretary Fran Cook, and treasurer Caroline Kewney.
The board bid farewell to retiring board members Shirley Rhodes and Marilyn Martin. Previous officer who will remain as board members include Dian Link, Sandra Bush, Diana McClelland, Jolen Kiser, and Chet Brown.
The WCC board works with scheduling events at the Lorenzo Bull House in conjunction with the Quincy Park Board as well as maintaining the interior of the House.
The July 8 event will feature bridge and other games at the Lorenzo Bull House, along with dessert, coffee, and tea being served. The cost for the evening’s event will be $7 per person and does require reservations. To reserve a spot at the event, please call 217-223-6169.
