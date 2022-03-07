QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will sponsor its first trivia night on Saturday, March 19.
The event begins at 7 p.m. at the St. Francis Parish Center, 1721 College, and will feature questions on general trivia, music, movies, television and special categories on Quincy and local history.
Tables are $100, and teams may have up to eight players. Participants should bring their own food and beverages.
A 50/50 raffle will be available along with door prizes, individual prizes for each round of competition and a drawing for three framed large-format Quincy maps.
Registration and more information are available by calling the HSQAC office at 217-222-1835.
