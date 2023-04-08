Farm Artist

Artist Jeanne Helm demonstrates how watercolor paint moves across paper while working on a picture of a family Hereford in her “conservatory” farm studio. The Macon County farmer prefers using watercolor because the “color moves.” 

 Illinois Farm Bureau Photo/Catrina Rawson

OREANA, Ill. — Jeanne Helm recreates the cattle, forest and creek she loves in soothing shades of blues and greens. They personalize the home her great-grandfather built on the centennial farm along Kirby Road that is named for her ancestors.

The beauty of farming, conservation and history meld in her watercolor paintings and reflect the care Jeanne and her husband, Ron, give their “conservatory” farm near Oreana. In one of her paintings, Ron walks home from cutting out invasive honeysuckle to create a wooded pasture for their cows.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

