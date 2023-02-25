QUINCY — The Illinois Arts Council is hosting a town hall with arts organizations in Quincy as part of statewide listening tour.
The meeting is set from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Quincy Museum.
Illinois Arts Council panelists include Board Chair Nora Daley and Executive Director Joshua Davis-Ruperto.
The town hall will be moderated by Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert.
Arts Quincy partner agencies can RSVP to office@artsquincy.org. Only two representatives can attend in person but a Zoom link will be available to those unable to attend.
The town hall is part of the council's listening tour that is geared to evaluate the agency's current granting programs so that it may continue to meet the needs of the arts and culture in Illinois.
Prior to the town hall, the delegation will attend a meet and greet with community leaders at the History Museum on the Square, take a walking tour of Quincy's Square and visit with three area arts nonprofits.
