Heading into the second week of the 2022 Knotfest Roadshow, Iowa-based metalers Slipknot has shaken off any rust that may have formed over the last two years of forced down-time. With a new album on the horizon, the band has taken to the road with shows featuring In This Moment and Wage War through the middle of April, and then again with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 in May and June.
Thursday night, the Knotfest Roadshow takes the stage at the Peoria Civic Center arena for a night of loud, rambunctious, and raw heavy metal mayhem. Before the tour got up to full speed, Slipknot member #0 – a.k.a. Sid Wilson – talked with me about the upcoming album and what the band does to pass time while on the road.
Mike Sorensen: Good morning. I appreciate a few minutes of your time today.
Sid Wilson: Yeah, no problem.
MS: I know you guys are getting ready to ramp up for tours throughout the whole summer, so I'm sure you're staying plenty busy.
SW: Yeah. Spring and summer.
MS: Along with that, you've got the new album that's getting ready to come out. I don't think the date has been released, but I know they said you're just about finished with it. Is that right?
SW: Yeah, as far as I know, all family members are finished recording parts, and it should be in the final stages. Actually. It's been kind of tough with the COVID restrictions and everything and trying to get the studio sessions done. So it’s taken a little bit longer than I think we would like, but, yeah, we managed to get it nailed down.
MS: I know you guys put out a single last November, and that seems to be a trend that's happening. It's a great song and the video is a lot of fun with the concert footage from last year. A lot of bands are doing more where they just put out four, five, six singles before they even announce an album. You guys haven't been doing that. Is it more important to you to wait for the full album?
SW: Yeah, I think so. We don’t do that too much. We put out, like, a song or a teaser or something. It kind of gets the fans pumped up. I think with our fans, just as a matter of letting them know that there is a new album and the material coming more than anything, they just want to know that we are going to make more music.
MS: Yeah. I don't think anybody is going to be disappointed just based on the one single so far. It's a great sound.
SW: I don't think everyone will ever be disappointed with what we do because we're going to stay true to ourselves and do the music that we feel is necessary to get it all out. You know what I mean? It's kind of a therapy session as well. I think when they listen to it, it comes through that way and not approaching it from the perspective of a rock star and what we think that the world would think of us for doing certain kind of creativity. We just want to give the most honest representation of ourselves on the whole as we can.
MS: Is there any word that's ready to come out on the album. Do I get to break the title for the album for you guys?
SW: I don't know that we’re ready to share on the title yet.
MS: I figured, but I had to try.
SW: Yeah. With us, we're always kind of just putting it out as a band when the album title comes out, you'll hear it from all of us before you hear it from an individual.
MS: So you guys have the two legs of the Roadshow tour that have been announced, and the opening acts that you've picked for them are pretty different for both of those legs, like In This Moment on the first leg and Cypress Hill on the second. What goes into that process? Is it a whole band decision as far as what you're looking for in the shows.
SW: It's usually a combination of stuff that we want to do that we've been talking about doing for quite some time. I’m friends with the Cypress Hill guys, and we've always been wanting to make things happen. And it's always just been a matter of logistics and being able to lock down both bands at the same time, both being icons. It's like schedules are always usually just popping all the time. So it's just a matter of being able to figure out the availability for both hands, which is happening now. So that's great. And then others that are, not necessarily new to the scene, but who’re still fairly young guys doing this thing, and some of us in the band, they're kind of close with those guys. It's cool to see people doing kind of genre bending and breaking new grounds, not scared to try new stuff, you know what I mean? It's similar to the stuff that we went through. We appreciate groups like that.
It's nice to have some groups of female vocals going on, too. You don't see enough of that going on in the industry. It's nice. It's nice to have all groups that fans seem to like a different genres and still be able to pull off the same kind of vibe going on in the live show. I think it's just a matter of, like, building more bridges across the music scene. People are used to seeing us come out with fans that are just directly in line with us. But the fact of the matter is, fans of music don't listen to just one solid line of music. They dip into all different genres and subgenres of each style of music. So I think it's only fair to bring a show like that to the fans.
MS: Absolutely. And I saw the Roadshow a couple of years ago in St. Louis, and it was a great mix with Volbeat and Gojira was with you guys, so it was great. It was also the loudest show I'm pretty sure I've ever been to in my life. That being said, while it was incredibly loud, everything sounded crisp and clean. How much does that come in through rehearsals? You know, you guys have nine guys up there on stage trying to avoid tripping over each other and getting that sound mix. That seems like it would be an intense process.
SW: It took a lot of years to lock that down, so I can't really say that there's an exact formula for you. I think that's just a matter of years and years of going through the ups and downs of trying to get it to work harmoniously. I will say it hasn't always been perfect. It's taken a long time for us to get there, but now we're able to get this heavy metal symphony through where everyone's being heard. Every element of the songs are in there. We just try and reproduce the best version of the album that we can, live for everybody. I think that's the main deal to try and reach the level of your recording, which I don't think anyone ever can really do it once you're playing a tape. That's a thing that we don't allow ourselves to do, playing tapes. It's always been hard work, but I really think that it's just through practice. We played so many gigs in so many places.
We did a TV show, I think it was in Europe somewhere, and they had all the groups playing to tape, basically lip syncing, faking instruments. We got there and they were like “Okay, where's your tape?” We said “We don’t have a tape.” All of sudden the production is freaking out. “They don't have a tape, what are we going to do?” We were like “We're going to plug in our instruments,” and they were very stressed about it, but then we got our stuff plugged in and we did it all. With the guidance of our sound guy, their sound guy pulled it off. So I think it's just a matter of just old school standards and getting that practice.
MS: Another thing I noticed about this tour is it seems pretty heavy on the Midwestern run and down through the East Coast and more of the rural areas. Is that because of where Slipknot grew from? Is that an intentional choice?
SW: I think it's just a matter of places that we have been able to play. The pandemic has been a mess for tour schedules. At one point, no tour schedules for anybody, and a lot of groups like ourselves having to stop touring in the middle of an album cycle, which is not anything anyone wants to do. And there's a lot of locations that didn't get to experience that, so it's a lot of catch up work. So I think it's more or less just trying to get to every area that may have gotten missed on some of the first tries around there pre-pandemic, just making sure that everyone gets their fill.
MS: You're going out through the spring on the first leg and then through the end of the summer on the second. What do you guys do other than the 2 hours that you're on stage? What do you do to keep yourself entertained or amused while you're out there for so long?
SW: Some other guys have the video games set up. They take them everywhere and play online against other people. We also have a mobile studio room. There's a practice room, a jam room, and we practice before the show every day. Some guys are doing exercises and athletics, but anything we can just keep it going. And actually having that room for writing and recording is a huge thing because it's actually what allows us to have so much material ready to be able to keep them providing tracks.
Everyone's home schedules, what they were when we started back in the late 90s, now almost everyone's got families or wives or girlfriends and other things going on. As time goes on, all that stuff keeps growing and the amount of things you do keep growing. So when you're young and hungry, there's only the band, and then as you get older, there's all these other logistics that come into play that you kind of weren't aware of until you reach more down the line in adulthood.
All those things also become just as pertinent in your life. Having stuff like that on the road for us, it allows us to keep creating so much together and plenty of ideas to grow when it comes time for that. So anything you can do really to keep your life going somewhat like it does when you're at home.
For me, I like to have bicycles and scooters and stuff like that. So you can actually just kind of get away from the bus and check out some things in town which hasn't been as easy. You do what you can. I even like to stop, like at a KOA campground, so some fishing and hiking and stuff like that. It takes your mind out of the everyday run of the rat race of music.
MS: Oddly enough, fishing seems to have come up a lot. I read Adrian Smith's book last year and I've heard it come up a couple of times in interviews in the last six months or so. So it's interesting that that overlaps with the hard rock and heavy metal scenes.
SW: Yeah, I've been doing that pretty much my whole life. So ever since we started touring I tried to get fishing and doing that yeah.
MS: I understand the need to just for something a little different to clear your head a little bit. I can get that. Well, I think that's just about everything that I had for you. Is there anything that I didn't ask that you think fans should know about the tour, about the album, about anything coming up for you guys?
SW: Everything has been tough with pandemic. We're trying to pull out it right now and the current events going on trying to understand everyone's individual situation and they might not all be the same for everyone.
So have some patience with each other and come out and rock out if you can. I'll see you out there for the live music therapy.
Slipknot takes the stage in Peoria on Thursday night, and will be back in the region when they drop into Moline on the second leg of the tour on June 5. For more information on these shows or other stops on the tour, head over to knotfest.com/roadshow/.
