Theory of a Deadman

Theory of a Deadman will perform in Chesterfield, Mo. on March 10.

 courtesy Theory of a Dead Man/Jimmy Fontaine

Multi-platinum rockers Theory of a Deadman are out on the road, promoting their upcoming album, "Dinosaur," being joined by Skillet and Saint Asonia. The triple-bill show will hit the stage at the Factory in Chesterfield, Mo. on March 10.

While the tour rolls on, Theory drummer Joey Dandeneau took some time out of his schedule to share what fans can expect at the show, and discuss the process of making the new album.

