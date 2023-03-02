Multi-platinum rockers Theory of a Deadman are out on the road, promoting their upcoming album, "Dinosaur," being joined by Skillet and Saint Asonia. The triple-bill show will hit the stage at the Factory in Chesterfield, Mo. on March 10.
While the tour rolls on, Theory drummer Joey Dandeneau took some time out of his schedule to share what fans can expect at the show, and discuss the process of making the new album.
Mike Sorensen: I appreciate you taking a few minutes. I know you guys are out in the middle of this tour, and you're stuck here talking to me.
Joey Dandeneau: It's all good. Actually, it's great timing.
MS: You've been with the band for around 15 years now. So I was just wondering if you still get the abuse for being the new guy, like making you do things like talk to me while they can go out and do whatever they're doing?
JD: Everybody gets to talk to you, we take turns doing interviews, and they don't throw everything on me, that's for sure. Now to answer their question, yes. I am still the new guy even after all these years. I'll always be the new guy, and I don't think that'll ever go away. Probably because I'm the youngest, right?
MS: Hopefully they also take care of you, like big brothers. They get to pick on you, but nobody else does.
JD: That's kind of it, yeah. That's just the love that they give me, but you're right. They protect me from the others.
MS: Along with being in the middle of the tour, you guys have the new album coming up in just a couple of weeks. Everything that I've heard from it, you guys are going back to just a straight hard rock band sound. You guys did a lot of this recording live in studio, just everybody in a room together. Is that a change from how you've recorded in the past?
JD: Yes and no. When we used Howard Benson in the past, we would jam everything first in a rehearsal room. Before we would go into the studio to actually do the tracking, everything was pretty much done.
This newest one was done in Sweden and London, and we literally jammed everything live on the floor. We had demos, of course, so that's what we worked off of. But we just set up in the live room and everybody just played live. And (producer Martin Terefe) had our engineer just push record. So what you're hearing on this record is really us literally playing live together. If there were any kind of little mistakes, we would just do little punches just to fix them. But for the most part, that's literally us playing live and just recording straight on the floor. It was so much fun.
MS: I have no doubt it changes how you know from the technical side from the recording side but as a player does that change your process on how you walk in to do it?
JD: Yeah, totally. It's a mindset, like I kind of can't suck today because we're recording this, you know? I have to know my parts, but I kind of have to be ready to make changes on the fly. If we do a pass on the song and the producer goes "you know what, let's just try this' and you have to be prepared to do that change and be alert enough to do it. Other ways, you've already rehearsed the parts 100 times. That way, you can go in and do a 14 song record and record drums in three hours. This way, it takes weeks, because you're literally just going on the fly. So yeah, it's a different mindset for sure.
MS: Does that make it easier when you take the songs out on tour? Because that's just how you've played them? You've all played them together from the start?
JD: I think so. Technically, you're playing them so many times in the studio, that yeah, you pretty much know what you're doing at that point.
MS: When it comes to the live shows, the other side of what I do is that I'm a photographer and I shoot shows. One of the hardest things for me is to be able to find the right angle to pick the drummer out. I've seen shots from this tour, they've got you up on a pretty high platform, but you sit up above your kit. And that makes it easier for me for one thing, but how did you come to that style of drumming, to come down on the kit instead of being buried behind a mountain of drums, like some players?
JD: It's funny you mentioned that because I actually sit really low. I'm not a big guy, like five-eight, so I'm not very tall, I don't have long arms and long legs. So having all my cymbals and drums lower allows for me to look like I'm actually playing quite on top of the kit. I've sat behind all the other drummers' kits on this tour, and they sit so high above their drums, like I can't even barely touch the pedals. My seat is literally at the lowest portion of the base that you can actually put it on. It's just the way I designed my kit that it's really low.
And that it helps it totally helps get better photos because there's nothing really blocking me, which is nice, right? So you get better shots. The tour photographer that we have on this run is great. He's doing a great job. He's actually coming up on my risers like during the set and taking shots from behind me and stuff. It's really cool. This tour, that's helping because we did design a brand new stage and we designed a five foot riser on top of everything else so I'm quite a bit above everyone so it's easier to get me into shots now, which is nice. Usually I'm stuck behind everything and no one can see me.
MS: That's always a goal of mine, to make sure I find the angles wherever I can to make sure I get everybody and hopefully everybody together in a couple of shots, too.
JD: It's always great when you get the entire band in one shot.
MS: You were talking about the other bands that you're out with. You guys are out with Skillet and Saint Asonia. How much input do you have as a band on setting up the bills for these tours?
JD: To be honest with you, a lot of it has to do with managers and labels. They have a lot of input on that, more so agents than anybody. They will discuss with the managers whoever they want to work with. A lot of agents will do that because they kind of know how to take advantage of who's selling. For example, this tour was brought to us from an agent and management saying "hey, what would you guys think if we did a co-bill with Skillet?" That's how it got kind of brought to us. We were like "yeah, that's interesting. That's an interesting concept. We've done shows in the past, but we haven't seen them in years."
We don't really know the size of their business, but apparently according to agents and managers, they're saying we're kind of like a same size band, so it would be an interesting concept. Let's put this together. So then we started searching for opening bands. And we put some names in that pile that we thought would be cool, and so did management and so did everybody else. Saint Asonia was the one that kind of got support for that.
MS: Looks like a great lineup. And do I have it right, you guys and Skillet have kind of been alternating the headliner for each show?
JD: So we're doing four on, four off. So they started the first four closing, we do direct support. And then after that fourth, then we swap, and then direct is Skillet, and then we close before and then four more, four more, all the way to the end.
MS: That makes sense. While we're talking about the tour, I'm always curious about this when you guys are on the road, what do you personally like to do with your downtime, either before the show or when you get to have a day off? Do you get to go out and do the touristy things in cities?
JD: If it's a day off in a touristy city, we certainly can. And some of us do. It depends on the city. We've been touring the states for 20 years or so, so a lot of these cities we've seen multiple times. So even in touristy cities, we've already done all that. I think more so as you get older, I think the days where we have three or four in a row then we have a day off, most of us just try and stay in our hotel rooms and rest.
To be honest, you know, especially Tyler, my singer, and myself, because we're singing all night, so we don't like to talk as much during those days and just rest our voices and rest the body. My bass player, Dean, loves to go on long, like super-long, walks. He'll walk around the whole city by himself all day. That's the kind of thing he does to kind of recharge and just refocus and get away from everybody. And then you have some of the crew guys, they like going to bars and having some beers. So everybody kind of has a thing. But as far as touristy, we're not really doing the big things like we once were.
MS: It's probably a little tougher to want to get out when it's the middle of January, February, too
JD: Not when it hits you when you walk up that hotel door like that. Makes it easier to stay inside.
MS: The last thing I like to ask is what do you want to let fans know about what they can expect with the shows if they haven't been to one and what they can expect with "Dinosaur" coming out in a couple of weeks?
JD: The show is super cool. Skillet is just a powerhouse rock band, they come out of the gate and they finish the show and just slam it in your face. They are fun to watch, they have a lot of cool gags and a lot of cool production. And the band is smoking, I will say that. I'm so impressed. And we have a very different show. It's very dynamic. We have our good, classic, heavy rock stuff that we do. And then we can also break down, with a song that's on a piano, so it's kind of a breakdown portion of the set that's very dynamic, very dramatic.
So between Skillet and us, we have two very different sets, different shows. I think throughout the night, you don't get bored of just sitting, you know, all the same bands being exactly the same. And that's what's really cool. Everybody has really cool production. And Saint Asonia, they're great. Adam (Gontier), being ex-Three Days Grace singer, they play some of those songs that Adam wrote, and the crowd is singing along every night. It's just a great show. I think it's well worth the ticket price.
As far as "Dinosaur" coming out soon, we are stoked, man. We are excited because this is a record we've wanted to make for a while. It's kind of a mix between what we've done in the past, and then what we've been doing recently, and it's kind of a nice little mix in there. So it's got a bit of everything for everyone. I think we're in good shape.
"Dinosaur" will be available for purchase on March 17. The co-headline tour with Skillet and featuring Saint Asonia will land at the Factory on March 10. For more information or to purchase the album or tickets for the show, please visit theoryofficial.com.
