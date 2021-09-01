In mid-July, legendary British rock band Iron Maiden released their first new music since 2015 with the single "The Writing on the Wall." Many predicted this was just a prelude to a new album, and those predictions were proven true when "Senjutsu," Maiden's 17th studio album, was announced just a few days after the single dropped.
Founder and bass player Steve Harris said in a release that the band picked Guillaume Tell Studio in France for the recording sessions because of the relaxed atmosphere they had found when recording previous album "The Book of Souls."
"The setup there is perfect for our needs," Harris said. "The building used to be a cinema and has a really high ceiling so there’s a great acoustic sound. We recorded this album in the same way we did The Book Of Souls in that we’d write a song, rehearse it and then put it down together straight away while it was all fresh in our minds."
Front-man Bruce Dickinson said the recording was done a while ago, but the band wanted to be sure they had plenty of time to get everything just the way they wanted.
"We recorded it back in early 2019 during a break in the Legacy tour so we could maximize our touring yet still have a long set up period before release to prepare great album art and something special as a video," Dickinson said. "Of course the pandemic delayed things more - so much for the best laid plans. The songs are very varied, and some of them are quite long."
(As a personal note, I wonder why Steve Harris didn't tell me all about this album when I talked to him about his British Lion project last year? I thought we had a connection!)
As noted by Dickinson, the album doesn't sound like some Maiden fans will probably expect. Dickinson's vocals are in a lower register than on albums in the past, and the songs themselves have what I would say is a deeper groove to them. There's less gallop (though that doesn't mean there's none), and more floating melodies than the albums that established the band in the mid- to late 80s.
There will, undoubtedly, be fans that take issues with the changes. They're entitled to that opinion, but it's my belief that if bands don't grow, then they just become a novelty act. Iron Maiden will never stop playing hits like "The Trooper" or "Aces High," but they're also still artists who continue to grow. This album reflects the fact that this is a group of guys that has been making music for more than 40 years now. It doesn't matter if you're singing or playing guitar or making furniture or painting images to hang for the world to see. People in their 60s are not going create — or look, or sound — the same way they did in their 20s. It's a simple matter of life.
The first single, "The Writing on the Wall," already divided some fans. Co-written by guitarist Adrian Smith (along with Dickinson), the guitar riffs on the song have a lot of southern-rock inspired flavors mixed into them. For anyone familiar with Smith's side project, Smith/Kotzen (with Ritchie Kotzen), this should come as no surprise. What was a surprise, to me, was how wonderfully that sound works with Harris's thundering bass and the ominous "look what we've done to ourselves" lyrics of the track.
The second single released from the album, "Stratego," was written by Harris and guitarist Janick Gers. Anyone familiar with band knows that Gers has a very high-energy style and that comes through every note and beat of this song. This track has the most bounce to it, that signature gallop in the drums and bass that transport the listener right out to an open plain, charging into a fight with brothers-in-arms by your side. The lyrics talk about how a person is changed through conflict, and has a deep resonance to those who understand the feelings.
Known for telling epic, romantic tales (in the classical sense), Maiden doesn't shy away from those songs on this new release, either. The final three numbers on the set are all over ten minutes long, including "Death of the Celts," telling the story of warriors riding off into a final battle from which they know they won't be returning.
The final song on the album, "Hell on Earth," carries on the overall theme of the album, of trying to find a way to get past a mess that's been made of the world at large, and in the storyteller's personal life. Much like "Empire of the Clouds" from the previous album, "Hell on Earth" is a mix of hard-driving metal riffs and soft-spoken melodic bridges that tell a Homerian-style epic in just over eleven minutes, taking the listener on a complex journey that can also be enjoyed as just grinding, beautiful operatic rock.
Like it's predecessor, "Senjutsu" will be released as a two-CD or three-LP set. It says all you may need to know (if you're not a Maiden fan) that the album clocks in at just under 82 minutes and contains just ten tracks. For those who have been riding along with Iron Maiden for a while, this won't really be any surprise.
If I had anything negative to say, it might be that the album (at least the version I've been listening to) is a little coarse, a little rough around the edges. I've seen people making comments about that, so I mention it here, but it's hardly a true complaint for me. This is metal music, or at least hard rock (since genres shift), and it's my view that it shouldn't sound slick and polished and perfect and glossy. It's not a secret that albums are rarely, if ever, actually recorded in one go, with the band performing in the room together. But that feeling can still be captured, and that's why I hear when I listen to "Senjutsu."