Legacy Theater makes year-end push for donations

CARTHAGE, Ill. — Volunteers at the Legacy Theater in Carthage are asking patrons and supporters to consider making a year-end donation to help the theater.
“This has been a year of uncertainty, business losses, sickness and limited time with friends and family,” said Doug Groth, Legacy Theater Foundation board president. "We have faced and understand these challenges, too, because we have had a total loss of ticket income since March.”
The theater has received small grants that are available to help non-profit organizations when their operations have been interrupted. Without ticket sales, however, donations have become the main income for the Legacy Theater to cover ongoing expenses, such as utilities, maintenance and deposits for future performers.
“Members of the Legacy board and committees again this year have each given our own money as well as our time because we are committed to the mission of the theater,” Groth said.
Many of the shows that had to be cancelled in 2020 have already been rescheduled for the coming year.
This year’s Rising Star campaign urges donors to give at a level that will place a star with their name on the theater’s Donor Wall of Recognition or to raise their current star to a higher level.
“We appreciate the donations that have come in this year,” said Joy Swearingen, chairman of the Legacy Theater fundraising committee. Swearingen noted it could be months into 2021 before the theater can reopen.
“Now is a good time to continue a regular plan of giving to the Legacy Theater and raise your star to a new level,” Swearingen said.
“While we cannot say when the theater will reopen, plans are moving forward. We have some great talent lined up for 2021,” Groth said. “We are excited about the future, when we can again gather for live entertainment at the Legacy Theater.”
Donations can be sent to The Legacy Theater, P.O. Box 34, Carthage, IL 62321, or given on line at thelegacytheater.com. For questions, call Swearingen at 217-357-4989.