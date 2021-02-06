CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Legacy Theater in Carthage is taking the show online, with series of videos from regional artists titled "Continuing the Legacy."
Starting Thursday, the first video will feature Rick Marshall of Nauvoo singing a program of classics and show tunes. The video will be available to watch for two weeks at thelegacytheater.com or the theater's Facebook page.
"Continuing the Legacy" is a free showcase of regional talent offered by the Legacy Theater while the theater itself remains closed to hosting live entertainment. The performances were recorded onstage at the Legacy Theater, and will be presented at no cost to view.
"This series of video shows promotes the arts, showcases local talent, and continues the mission of the Legacy Theater to bring great entertainment to the region," Amy Graham said. Graham is the chairman of the theater's performance recruitment committee and a board member of the Legacy Theater Foundation.
"All of these performers have been hand picked to create a high quality series, and each one has willingly donated their time and talent," Graham said.
Following Marshall's program, other shows will feature country/rock group Madd Hoss Jackson, contemporary Christian music from the E Free Church Worship Team, "Forgottonia" story telling by Jock Hedblade of Macomb, bluegrass fiddle by Kirk Brandenberger of Keokuk, Iowa, and pianists Joanne Chang and Alvin Ho from Western Illinois University performing both duets and solo numbers.
Each video will be around 15 minutes long, and a new show will open every other Thursday through April 22.
"We are saddened that our theater has been dark for nearly year," said Doug Groth, chairman of the Legacy Theater Foundation board. "We believe our patrons miss our shows as much as we do."
While there is no charge for the "Continuing the Legacy" shows, a donation option will be available for anyone that would like to support the theater. Without ticket sales for most of 2020, the Legacy Theater has relied on donations to cover ongoing theater expenses — utilities, maintenance, insurance, the limited staff and deposits for future performers.
"While we cannot say when the theater will reopen, plans are moving forward. We have some great talent lined up for 2021,” Groth said.