From the murky depths of Maryland comes the self-proclaimed gewyrdelic folk metal band Isenmor. Distinguishable by the blazing sound of twin violins over the growling, snarling metal vocals, the ripping guitars, and the thunderous rhythm section, Isenmor has made a name for themselves locally as well as around the world.
“Shieldbrother” is an album that was supported by fans through a Kickstarter campaign, taking in more than three times the target amount. Following up on the “Land of the Setting Sun” EP, the new, 8-track album brings the same crunching, melodic metal that earned that support in the first place. Tracks like “Drink To Glory” will make you envision an ancient Germanic drinking hall, but filled with the crowd from a modern metal show pounding the tables and demanding to be entertained.
The title track rolls in with a pounding, driving rhythm line, held tightly together by David Spence behind the drum kit and Mike Wilson thumping the bass, with vocalist/guitarist Tim Regan’s piercing screams and Peter Lesko’s blazing-fast six-string work adding another layer to the mix. The track is a perfect example to hand someone when they ask what this band is about: Devastating musical movements with lyrics that bring to mind the battles of ancient Saxony and Germanic Europe.
Violinists Mark Williams and Nicholas Schneider bring an almost Celtic feel to the tracks, lending the signature sound that makes Isenmor stand out. Tracks like “Battle Scarred” and “Furor Teutonics” soar with those violin sounds like nothing you’ve probably heard before.
Closing out the album is the epic, 17-minute “Sigurd’s Song,” a piece that varies between floating interludes and lyrics telling of the battles the titular protagonist has waged throughout his life. In the same tradition as epics from legendary bands like Iron Maiden, the track rises and falls through several stretches that will leave you guessing at where the next turn is going. Jon Lyon uses his skills on the keys to fill the song with deeper, richer sounds that reach new heights.
“Shieldbrother” is an album that will surprise new listeners and should please those who have been with the band for a while. In a world that’s getting more and more crowded with similar cookie-cutter tracks and albums, Isenmor brings a different style to the playing field. You can get your copy on October 9th at https://isenmor.bandcamp.com/.