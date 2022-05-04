When the house lights go down and the cheers go up, you know it's about to get loud. That's the whole point, that's why tickets are purchased, T-shirts are paid for and feet are sore come the next day.
The summer concert season has begun.
Over the last two years, live music has suffered the same fate as other entertainment avenues, but concerts are coming back in full force. I decided that this would be a good time to try and lay out some of the options that are coming up for your live music needs around the area.
This weekend starts off with shows across the spectrum. Mongolian folk metal act The Hu takes the stage at the Castle Theater in Bloomington on Saturday night. I've been a fan of these guys since I first saw them in 2019, and they're only getting better. Saturday night will also see the co-headlining "Metal Tour of the Year" land in Peoria, with Megadeth and Lamb of God topping the bill.
Things really shift into high gear next week. On May 14, right here in our backyard, the Oakley-Lindsay Center will play host to former Journey frontman Steve Augeri, playing for a fundraiser for the Washington Theater.
For those who are driven by nostalgia, New Kids on the Block will be under the spotlight at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. While those shows are happening, Needtobreathe and Patrick Droney will find themselves on stage at the Peoria Civic Center.
The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo. — still the venerable Riverport to some — has already shifted into high gear with shows in April. In May, two different shows land back-to-back when Miranda Lambert performs on May 20 followed by PointFest, headlined by Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, and Halestorm on May 21. AJR will close out May with their performance at "the Shed" on the 31st.
Later this month, horror-humor act GWAR will bring their messy fun to the Pageant in St. Louis (May 20), while the St. Louis Music Festival, featuring Keyshia Cole, Ja Rule, and Blackstreet, will be at the Enterprise Center (May 28). Saving Abel will be at the Castle in Bloomington (May 26), with electronic music legends Kraftwerk will be at The Pageant (May 28).
Along with all these great shows, from now through May 10, Live Nation is holding their Concert Week promotion, with tickets going for an "all-in" price of $25. For more information and to find shows this applies to, visit livenation.com/concertweek.
These are just a few of the shows that are coming up in the surrounding area. The plan is to offer a monthly guide to live music happening in and around the area. If there's a show you're aware of, send me a message at msorensen@whig.com.
