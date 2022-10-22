QUINCY — Rooney second-grader Alexis Taylor used her fingertips to blend the black oil pastel, creating an inky sky above her drawing of a house.
At the same table, her twin brother Dalton worked on his own drawing of his Halloween favorites — a ghost, bat and a pumpkin.
“It’s going to be scary,” Dalton said.
A free after-school program, offered through Arts Quincy, introduces the arts — and an outlet for creativity — to elementary students.
“We are going to kind of color, kind of paint,” instructor and local artist Becky Butler told the Rooney students gathered last week in one of the school’s media centers. “We’re going to get messy.”
With sleeves pushed up and boxes of oil pastels at the ready, the students got to work one-day last week after Butler asked them to draw a house and a pumpkin “however you want in whatever colors you want.”
Second-grader Brooklyn Clingingsmith started out with black before adding some blue to her drawing.
“It’s really a fun class,” Brooklyn said.
“I like to do art. I like to paint stuff,” said classmate Emmie King, who found out she also liked working with oil pastels.
Armed with a second piece of paper, the students drew whatever they wanted with first-grader Theo Tappe eager to show off his red-and-orange dragon as Butler moved around the room offering praise and encouragement.
“A lot of kids need art because they need that outlet. They need to be creative,” Butler said.
Over at Lincoln-Douglas School another day last week, students “drew” leaves with glue as a first step in an upcoming project, which needed to dry before it could be finished, then chose their favorite colors from a rainbow of paper strips in an afterschool program offered by Pop Up Art Studio.
“We’re going to create a paper sculpture, and we’re going to use symmetry,” instructor and local artist Vicki Sandercock said.
Working with pairs of strips in the same color, students curled them around a pencil, made accordion folds with others and used scissors to cut a pattern in some before arranging them around a single “line of symmetry” in a different color.
“When you put it together, it looks really complicated, but it’s not,” Sandercock said. “The thing I love about this project, that I love about all art projects, is even though we’re all kind of doing the same thing, everybody’s looks totally different.”
Third-grader Ryatt Turner initially thought the project looked hard, but soon found it was fun and easy.
“I really like doing art,” Ryatt said.
“I really wanted to learn how to make tons of different kinds of art and be with my friends,” fourth-grader Alice Wellman said.
“It’s fun,” fourth-grader Laynie Monroe said. “I like doing stuff with glue and tracing.”
Art classes in Quincy Public Schools begin in fourth grade as teacher Melissa Nicholas travels between the five elementary buildings. The afterschool programs help fill the gap for the earlier grades, but Quincy parent and artist Jennifer Bock Nelson wants to see more.
“I’d love to see a dedicated art education teacher at each of the five elementary schools and a designated room. We missed an opportunity when we built the elementary schools to not have an art room,” she said. “I know we have the multimedia room, but when you bring art in the classroom, you’re asking kids to sit at the same desk they sit at all day long doing their math, doing their reading. They really need to get up, get out of that space and go to a different environment.”
After-school programs create transportation issues for some families, Nelson said, and even “art in a cart” programs often focus more on crafts instead of the risk-taking, failing, problem-solving and emotional outlet that art can provide before students lose interest.
“By the time they get to middle school and high school, they’ve already learned the script of ‘I’m not good at art,’” she said. “I have yet to meet a kindergartner who doesn’t think they’re the next Picasso and so excited to put stuff on the page.”
Some individual teachers do what they can to incorporate art into the school day.
“I try to fit something in once a month if we can,” Lincoln-Douglas fifth-grade teacher Erin Ssalborn said. “I don’t know if other teachers do, but I’d like to think maybe they find time here and there even if it’s once a quarter.”
Her students this month drew a pumpkin after watching a how-to video, topped it with white glue, traced it with a marker and painted it with watercolors.
“It just kind of went with fall,” she said. “I felt like my kids needed it. They needed time to do something creative, and they all enjoyed it. You have to make school fun, too, every now and then.”
Saalborn sees benefits that go beyond having something to hang up on the wall.
“They work harder knowing at some point we’ll stop and do something creative,” she said. “I always tell the kids I am not the best artist, but it’s always good to let yourself be creative. You might surprise yourself. They can tie that to learning.”
In an ideal world, QPS Superintendent Todd Pettit said the district would love to offer art classes to all elementary students.
“Arts education in general allows students to demonstrate and practice improving their verbal, reading and math skills. It also gives opportunities for higher order thinking skills like analyzing and problem-solving which correlate to other subject areas like math and science,” Pettit said.
Current staffing, scheduling and funding don’t make it possible to offer art in the youngest grades, “so that’s why it’s so important that we have the after-school experiences that we have,” Pettit said. “We’re so fortunate to be part of a community that embraces that and supports that.”
A National Endowment for the Arts grant, and funding from local foundations, support the free Arts Quincy program available to 20 K-3 students per school per quarter and offering a survey of the fine arts including visual arts, theater, dance and music.
“Besides just a really fun after-school activity, the best case scenario is they love something they do and get information about how to do it more often,” Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert said. “As an arts council, our job is to create access points. Sometimes an access point is let me try it, see if I’m interested.”
Piloted at the end of the 2021-22 school year, the program now serves the five QPS elementary schools along with St. Dominic, St. Francis and St. Peter with plans to expand in the future.
Sandercock and artist Jaynie McIntyre launched the studio and its after school art club at the start of the 22-23 year, offering six weeks of visual arts classes, available for a fee, for third through fifth graders. A second session planned in November targets kindergarten through second grade.
“We taught art before COVID. After COVID, we missed being in the schools, missed the kids and decided to try to remedy some of the art they miss, especially K-3,” Sandercock said.
Classes are offered at Iles, Lincoln-Douglas and Denman in QPS along with St. Dominic and St. Francis. “Hopefully as we pick up more teachers, as we’re looking to do, we can add more classes, more schools. That’s kind of the plan,” Sandercock said.
Back at Rooney School, Butler said art programs help students focus.
“They get so consumed with the instant gratification of video games that it’s difficult to concentrate on just doing one thing. It’s like they want it done as fast as they can so they can move on to the next thing,” Butler said.
“My goal as an art teacher is to get them to concentrate on something where they will get to a final product that they are happy with,” she said. I give them prompts, give them ideas instead of doing step-by-step instructions where they have to do it this way. It’s better for their creativity.”
