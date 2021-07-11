QUINCY — The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has announced that the Quincy Society of Fine Arts (Arts Quincy) has been awarded one of the Challenge America grants for 2021.
Arts Quincy said the $10,000 grant will be used to increase community arts access programming. This is the second time Arts Quincy has been named a recipient for the Challenge America grant.
Laura Sievert, executive director of Arts Quincy, said the grant will help continue the organization's mission to increase free and accessible art activities in the area.
"We hope individuals will join Quincy’s fine arts community and see what it has to offer," Sievert said. "Increasing access to quality arts and culture programing is among Arts Quincy’s most important functions."
The Challenge America grants are designed to support small organizations for projects in all artistic disciplines, extending the reach of those programs to populations that are underserved due to geography, ethnicity, economics, or disabilities. The grants are targeted to two major outcomes: public engagement with diverse and excellent art and strengthening communities through the arts.
To learn more about available programs, contact Arts Quincy at 217-222-3432 or by email at office@artsquincy.org, or visit artsquincy.org.